GFS Chemicals® Launches Veritas® Quantum Product Line with Debut of Veritas® Quantum PPQ-Grade Nitric Acid

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GFS Chemicals , a manufacturing leader in the high-purity acid market, announces the launch of Veritas® Quantum Nitric Acid , an innovative parts-per-quadrillion (PPQ) grade acid designed for trace metal analysis across diverse industries. As the first product of its kind in the high-purity acid market, this product debut marks the launch of GFS Chemical’s Veritas Quantum line – a family of PPQ-grade acids, joining their other trace metal acid product offerings.With the introduction of the company’s first PPQ product, Veritas Quantum Nitric Acid, GFS Chemicals is now able to supply the most advanced and purest Nitric Acid on the market required for use in ultra-trace analysis, precise quantification of heavy metals and contamination control. Veritas Quantum Nitric Acid is ideal for use in many different lab processes for a multitude of industries including pharmaceutical, aerospace, biotech, environmental, agricultural and semiconductor, i.e. any industry that uses sensitive instrumentation to detect elements at extremely low concentrations.Additional PPQ-grade product releases are planned in the coming year to support the industry's growing demand for ultra-high-purity chemical solutions for research and product development.“We are very excited to bring this product to market as it represents the amalgamation of our decades long distillation expertise, analytical sophistication and process ingenuity,” says GFS Chemicals President and CEO, Steel Hutchinson.Veritas Quantum Nitric Acid is produced in a state-of-the-art clean room facility in an ISO-5 environment using proprietary distillation equipment. Undergoing rigorous testing using high-resolution and triple-quad ICP-MS instrumentation, Veritas Quantum PPQ-grade Nitric Acid provides customers with unmatched quality and purity."GFS continues to showcase its unparalleled innovation in the high-purity acids market. With our Veritas Quantum Nitric Acid, we are providing our customers with the cleanest, highest-quality acid on the market, ensuring exceptional analytical reproducibility," says Dominique Rice, GFS Chemicals, acids product manager.To learn more about GFS Chemicals email service@gfschemicals.com, or call 800.858.9682.About GFS ChemicalsFounded in Columbus, Ohio in 1928, GFS Chemicalsis a chemical manufacturer serving companies worldwide. Providing high-purity, specification-driven specialty and fine chemicals for industries such as pharma, textiles, agriculture, food, environmental, petrochemical, flavors and fragrances, photovoltaics, batteries, and semiconductors.GFS Chemicals is a leader in the chemical industry – with the flexibility of a family-owned, company GFS can support of the needs of regional and global customers. GFS Chemicals participates in ChemStewards, SOCMA’s nationally recognized EHS&S program that promotes safety and environmental compliance to all stakeholders. www.gfschemicals.com

