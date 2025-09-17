Submit Release
Lynchburg Rest Area to open tomorrow

FARGO, N.D. – A rest area along Interstate 94 near Lynchburg, N.D., is expected to open Thursday, Sept. 18.
Located 20 miles west of Fargo, the Lynchburg Rest Area serves eastbound travelers at mile marker 327. The recent repairs included removing and replacing the old bathroom vault, correcting drainage in the parking lot and adding new sidewalk. 
The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout work zones.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
 

