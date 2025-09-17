Lynchburg Rest Area to open tomorrow

FARGO, N.D. – A rest area along Interstate 94 near Lynchburg, N.D., is expected to open Thursday, Sept. 18.

Located 20 miles west of Fargo, the Lynchburg Rest Area serves eastbound travelers at mile marker 327. The recent repairs included removing and replacing the old bathroom vault, correcting drainage in the parking lot and adding new sidewalk.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout work zones.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.