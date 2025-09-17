New Memoir Challenges Perceptions of Faith with Humor and Profound Honesty

NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Miranda Barfuss unveils her bold and thought-provoking hybrid memoir, “Mindy, God, and Things I’m Not Supposed to Say,” a deeply personal exploration of spirituality, creativity, and the complexities of modern life. With its poignant honesty and countercultural perspective, Barfuss's latest work dives into the mysteries of faith, intimacy, parenting, service, and the church of the future, leaving readers both inspired and entertained.This compelling memoir traces the author’s unconventional faith journey, shaped by her half-Japanese suburban upbringing, a turbulent past marked by bulimia and suicidal struggles, and her eventual discovery of a mystical spirituality that defies cultural and institutional norms. Through humor, poetry, and raw vulnerability, Barfuss weaves a narrative that challenges readers to rethink their understanding of God and connection to the human experience.“At its core, this book reminds us that faith doesn’t live in institutions - it lives in every human heart, whether we recognize it or not,” Barfuss shares. Covering topics such as coming of age, family dynamics, addiction, marriage, and the redemptive power of creativity, “Mindy, God, and Things I’m Not Supposed to Say” resonates with readers seeking authenticity and deeper meaning in their spiritual lives.Miranda Barfuss brings her unique voice and candid storytelling to this memorable book. A wife, mother, and lifelong student of literature with a rock-and-roll spirit, she writes to comfort, provoke thought, and reveal joy in the spiritual work of life.“Mindy, God, and Things I’m Not Supposed to Say” (ISBN: 9781966074717) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $21.99, and the ebook retails for $7.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.From the Back Cover:“Mindy, God, and Things I’m Not Supposed to Say” is a new picture of faith from a half-Japanese suburban mother with a suicidal, bulimic, promiscuous past and present mystical spirituality that is honest, profane and countercultural. With humor and an open heart, this hybrid memoir delves into the mysteries of faith, intimacy, serving, parenting, the church of the future, and the spiritual promise and power of creativity.Not your typical reformed sinner narrative, this timely, poetic and wildly entertaining confessional book takes on tough personal topics and leaves you comforted, laughing, rock and rolling, and reflective in a way that may change the way you view life, God, and the world we live in.About the Author:Miranda Barfuss (she/her) is an overgrown lifelong literature student, fellow traveler, municipal government employee, wife, mother and writer living in Naperville, Illinois. She has a rock and rock covenant heart full of the mystery and her work has been published in the 30N Literary Review, Crosswinds Poetry Journal, Clayjar Review and Dreamers Creative Writing. Her family’s collaborative work can be found on barefootspeaking.substack.com About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

