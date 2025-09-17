Italian excellence in the treatment of brain injuries: Bologna's Santa Viola Hospital among the best in the world

Santa Viola Hospital

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A prestigious international award highlights the excellence of the Italian healthcare system. The Santa Viola Hospital in Bologna, the flagship of the accredited private healthcare system in Emilia, has been included in the list of the world's best hospitals specializing in the treatment of brain injuries, compiled by the International Brain Injury Association (IBIA), based in Virginia.This achievement places the Bologna facility among the world leaders and testifies to the quality and commitment of the Italian healthcare system.Recognition from the IBIAThe International Brain Injury Association (IBIA) is an international organization dedicated to supporting medical and clinical professionals, lawyers, legislators, and patients to improve outcomes and opportunities for people with brain injuries. Inclusion in this prestigious map is a seal of quality that certifies the high level of expertise and multidisciplinary approach of the medical and rehabilitation team at Santa Viola Hospital.“We are extremely proud of this prestigious award,” said Averardo Orta, CEO of the Colibrì which also includes the Santa Viola Hospital, private healthcare consortium in Bologna. “The Santa Viola Hospital, which has been committed to the rehabilitation of patients with brain injuries for many years, continues to be a benchmark for the treatment and care of patients with complex neurological conditions.”The recognition obtained by the Santa Viola Hospital is not only an honor, but also rewards the facility's ongoing commitment to ensuring the highest quality of care. The primary goal is to maximize recovery and improve the quality of life of patients and their families by offering comprehensive and specialized support.This success demonstrates once again how Italy continues to excel in the field of neurological research and rehabilitation, offering cutting-edge services that are recognized and appreciated worldwide.

