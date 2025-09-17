Italian excellence in the treatment of brain injuries: Bologna's Santa Viola Hospital among the best in the world
“We are extremely proud of this prestigious award,” said Averardo Orta, CEO of the Colibrì
This achievement places the Bologna facility among the world leaders and testifies to the quality and commitment of the Italian healthcare system.
Recognition from the IBIA
The International Brain Injury Association (IBIA) is an international organization dedicated to supporting medical and clinical professionals, lawyers, legislators, and patients to improve outcomes and opportunities for people with brain injuries. Inclusion in this prestigious map is a seal of quality that certifies the high level of expertise and multidisciplinary approach of the medical and rehabilitation team at Santa Viola Hospital.
“We are extremely proud of this prestigious award,” said Averardo Orta, CEO of the Colibrì which also includes the Santa Viola Hospital, private healthcare consortium in Bologna. “The Santa Viola Hospital, which has been committed to the rehabilitation of patients with brain injuries for many years, continues to be a benchmark for the treatment and care of patients with complex neurological conditions.”
The recognition obtained by the Santa Viola Hospital is not only an honor, but also rewards the facility's ongoing commitment to ensuring the highest quality of care. The primary goal is to maximize recovery and improve the quality of life of patients and their families by offering comprehensive and specialized support.
This success demonstrates once again how Italy continues to excel in the field of neurological research and rehabilitation, offering cutting-edge services that are recognized and appreciated worldwide.
https://ospedaleprivatosantaviola.com/
francesca schenetti
Ti Lancio
+ +39 339 809 3543
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.