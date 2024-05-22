Skribe.ai Extends Seed Round to $4.5M to Accelerate Growth
Skribe.ai, the pioneering legaltech platform dedicated to transforming the capture of legal testimony announces the progression of its funding campaign.
Dramatic cost reductions and introducing velocity into our client's workflows allows Skribe users to experience game-changing results with their case workflow.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skribe.ai, the pioneering legaltech platform dedicated to transforming the testimony capture process for litigation professionals and their firms, proudly announces the successful progression of its funding campaign.
— Tom Irby
Skribe achieved its $3.5M raise and is formally extending their Seed Round goal to $4.5M. This extension enables the Skribe team to accelerate growth into targeted states and cities as it transforms how legal testimony is captured. Additionally, this funding empowers the core leadership team to strategize and execute early-stage initiatives in preparation for widespread commercialization. The remaining $1 million raise will be allocated towards aggressively expanding the customer success, sales, and marketing teams, further propelling revenue growth and enhancing AI features to deliver outstanding value to clients.
Tom Irby, CEO of Skribe.ai, conveyed his excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to announce the extension of our Seed Round. Our vision is to shift the industry away from the outdated, costly, and time-consuming old-school court reporting methods. Skribe’s modern application empowers attorneys to efficiently capture, analyze and share testimony through the use of video and AI-driven software. Dramatic cost reductions and introducing velocity to workflows allows Skribe users to experience game-changing results with their case workflow. This extended fundraise positions us for growth as we execute our strategy with a focus on populous states with extensive litigation.”
Enhancing Access to Justice
At Skribe.ai, our mission extends beyond just modernizing legal processes. We are committed to making justice more efficient, innovative, and affordable for everyone, everywhere. By addressing the skyrocketing costs of litigation and the reliance on outdated transcription methods, we are breaking down barriers to access to justice. Our AI and video technologies are designed to reduce costs, improve the speed and accuracy of legal processes, and ensure that high-quality legal services are available to all, regardless of their financial means.
Skribe client Randy Sorrels commented; “When time is one of your most valuable assets, anything that saves you time becomes invaluable. Skribe provides us with game-changing technology that I have never seen before in my decades of practicing law. Skribe has amplified our team's efficiency, armed us with superior tools, and enabled us to focus on value-driven tasks. It has changed our deposition practice like nothing else before.”
About Skribe.ai
Skribe.ai is a virtual platform, powered by Zoom, designed to empower litigating attorneys to more efficiently capture and analyze testimony through innovative software solutions. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Skribe.ai is experiencing rapid growth through direct sales efforts and is leveraging AI to modernize virtually all aspects of the capture of legal testimony.
For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Tom Irby at tom@skribe.ai or visit www.skribe.ai.
Tom Irby
C-Corp
+1 512-293-8709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn