150 Attendees Showed Support for Children’s Harbor at Mai-Kai & Mingle Presented by Palermo, Landsman & Ross

Erik Chafin, Chief Development Officer of Children’s Harbor, Karen Ross, Palermo, Landsman & Ross, Tiffani Dhooge, President & CEO of Children’s Harbor, Arty Palermo, Palermo, Landsman & Ross

All proceeds directly benefited family-strengthening programs at the Broward County nonprofit

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palermo, Landsman & Ross presented Mai-Kai & Mingle to benefit Children’s Harbor, on Thursday, September 11, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mai-Kai Restaurant & Polynesian Show, 3599 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. All the proceeds from the event were donated to Children’s Harbor in support of its mission to equip teens in foster care and strengthen families in the community.

The mixer was made possible by the sponsorship of Palermo, Landsman & Ross and the hospitality of Mai-Kai Restaurant & Polynesian Show. The community was invited to support Children’s Harbor’s goal of helping to provide safe shelter and support for teens in foster care and help them grow into healthy, educated, and productive adults. Attendees enjoyed drinks, music, networking, and a raffle while engaging in the latest news about what is happening at the harbor. The highlight of the raffle was a win by Victoria Tuffy, who was gifted an exclusive staycation, adding an extra touch of celebration to the evening.

“We are incredibly grateful to Palermo, Landsman & Ross for their generous sponsorship that allowed us to hold a fantastic evening. Their support has helped us continue our mission of providing safe and supportive environments for teens and families we serve,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President & CEO, Children’s Harbor. “Thank you to everyone who joined us for a night of fun, connection, and purpose.”

Children’s Harbor provides a range of vital services for teens in foster care. At its main campus in Pembroke Pines, Children’s Harbor offers teens and their siblings a supportive environment. To keep families together, Children’s Harbor offers on-site counseling and support for those facing the effects of child trauma and abuse. For young adults who have left foster care, they are provided with affordable housing, education, and comprehensive support to help them process trauma and successfully transition into independent adulthood.

Tickets to Mai-Kai & Mingle sold out quickly, with over 100 people in attendance. For those who were unable to attend but still wish to support the cause, Children’s Harbor is gratefully accepting additional donations to continue strengthening its mission.

To learn more about Children’s Harbor or to make a donation, please visit childrensharbor.org.

About Children’s Harbor

Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated, and productive adults.

With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.

To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.

