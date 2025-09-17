State Police Charge Elkton Man in Connection to 2024 Alleged Road Rage Shooting

September 17, 2025

(ELKTON, MD) – A Cecil County man is facing attempted murder charges for an alleged road rage shooting that occurred in 2024 after troopers arrested the suspect for an unrelated assault with a firearm incident in May 2025.

The accused is identified as Javoughn Berbick, 27, of Elkton, Maryland. Berbick is charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault first degree, reckless endangerment, and a litany of firearms related offenses. Berbick was already being held without bond in the Cecil County Detention Center for an assault with a firearm incident in May 2025 and continues to be held without bond.

On July 31, 2024, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to the 300 block of Fletchwood Road in Elkton, Maryland for a reported shooting. The victims, an adult male and female, told troopers that a motorist they were engaged in a road rage altercation with opened fire on their vehicle resulting in their vehicle being struck by gunfire four times. No injuries were reported from the incident. Maryland State Police Northern Region Investigators with the Criminal Enforcement Division assumed the investigation and collected evidence at the scene, including fired shell casings.

In May 2025, criminal investigators from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative investigated a reported assault where the driver of a vehicle pointed a handgun at a family in the 300 block of Fletchwood Road during a road rage dispute. Investigators charged Berbick with felony assault and firearms related offenses and seized evidence including a handgun during the investigation.

Through the continued investigation, State Police Northern Region Investigators were able to link the seized handgun and Berbick to the 2024 shooting.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov