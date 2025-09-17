Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute Introduces Smart Knee Implant

PersonaIQ

New technology brings data-driven insights to total knee replacement patients.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute is proud to announce it is now offering Persona IQ®, the world’s first and only smart knee implant, cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through the De Novo process for total knee replacement surgery.

Persona IQ combines Zimmer Biomet’s trusted Persona® The Personalized Knee® implant with implantable sensor technology that securely captures and transmits objective data such as step count, walking speed, range of motion, and other mobility metrics after surgery.

“By offering Persona IQ, we are giving patients access to a groundbreaking advancement in joint replacement — one that allows both patients and surgeons to better understand recovery in real time,” said Dr. Jonathan Shaw, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon, Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute. “This technology enhances the standard of care by providing data-driven insights that can support personalized recovery and empower patients throughout their journey.”

Once implanted, Persona IQ continuously records mobility data and wirelessly transmits it to the patient’s personal base station at home. Information is then delivered to a secure, HIPAA-compliant cloud platform, accessible by both the patient and their care team. Persona IQ also integrates seamlessly with mymobility®, Zimmer Biomet’s digital care management platform, to give surgeons and patients a more complete picture of recovery before and after surgery.

“Persona IQ represents an exciting shift toward smart orthopedics,” said Priya Chandradat, CEO OF Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute. “At Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, we are committed to adopting technologies that improve patient outcomes, increase engagement, and make the surgical experience smarter, more connected, and more personalized.”

For more information about Persona IQ, visit: https://www.zimmerbiomet.com/en/patients-caregivers/persona-iq.html.

To learn more about Dr. Jonathan Shaw or Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute, visit: https://www.pboi.com/jonathan-shaw-md-orthopaedic-surgeon-palm-beach-gardens-jupiter.html

About Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute

For over thirty years, the doctors of Palm Beach Orthopedic Institute have provided their patients with the highest quality healthcare and treatment possible. Palm Beach Orthopedic Institute is a recognized leader in orthopedics. All PBOI doctors are Board-Certified, and many have completed fellowship training in their respective areas of expertise. With renowned experts in many major orthopedic subspecialties, Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute takes pride in offering comprehensive, cutting-edge care across the entire spectrum of musculoskeletal health.

The practice is composed of surgeons who specialize in sports injury, upper extremity, spine disorders, total joint replacements, MAKOplasty, podiatry abnormalities, musculoskeletal disorders, and surgical and non-operative treatment of the neck and spine. This sub-specialization provides patients with the highest quality of health care and treatment for their particular problem.

In order to achieve the finest results, Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute utilizes state-of-the-art diagnostic and procedural equipment, including digital x-ray, ultrasound, and laser technology. Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute offers comprehensive orthopedic care at multiple surgical facilities and hospitals throughout Palm Beach County, spanning from Wellington to Jupiter.

