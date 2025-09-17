StoreDot's Silicon Anode Breakthrough Delivers 600,000-Mile EV Battery Life

StoreDot Cylindrical Cells

Solving the Longevity Challenge: StoreDot's breakthrough delivers both lightning-fast charging and 600,000-mile lifespan, making durable EVs a reality.

This is a monumental achievement. We’ve proven you can have both extreme fast charging and a long-lasting battery, making longevity concerns a thing of the past” — Dr. David Lee, Global CSO and Head of StoreDot US

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoreDot , the pioneer of extreme fast charging ( XFC ) battery technology, today announced a breakthrough in its silicon-carbon anode chemistry. This significant achievement, which integrates seamlessly with the company's proprietary electrolyte and cell design, has demonstrated a dramatic increase in the cycle life of its batteries, effectively eliminating the primary limitation of silicon-based anodes compared to traditional graphite. This innovation is a crucial step towards making silicon a viable, high-performance material for mass-produced electric vehicles (EVs).StoreDot's technology enables a silicon-dominant anode that not only maintains its extreme fast charging capabilities but also achieves a cycle life of over 2,000 full consecutive XFC cycles (0-100% SOC). This remarkable performance is equivalent to 600,000 miles of battery warranty, bringing the cycle life of StoreDot's technology on par with and in many cases, exceeding that of graphite-based batteries.The breakthrough is based on a novel combination of Silicon-Carbon composite materials for the anode that more effectively manages the volume expansion of silicon. This proprietary technology, working in harmony with StoreDot's unique electrolyte and patented cell design, minimizes the mechanical stress on the anode, preventing degradation and drastically extending the battery’s lifespan.Key features of the new technology include:* Unprecedented Cycle Life: A demonstrated cycle life of over 2,000 full consecutive XFC cycles, equivalent to a 600,000-mile battery warranty, addressing the historical challenge of silicon degradation.* Extreme Fast Charging (XFC) Maintained: The new chemistry fully retains the company’s core XFC capability, allowing an EV to gain 100 miles of range in just 5 minutes.* High Energy Density: The silicon-dominant anode continues to deliver high energy density, leading to lighter and more compact battery packs for EVs.* Ready for Mass Production: The solution is designed to be compatible with existing manufacturing processes, allowing for a seamless integration into current gigafactory production lines.StoreDot is already in discussions with its strategic partners and leading global automakers to integrate this breakthrough into future EV models. The company believes this innovation will accelerate the adoption of EVs by making them more affordable, durable, and convenient for consumers.This milestone follows StoreDot’s recent demonstrations of extreme fast charging in a full-scale EV and reinforces its position as a leader in battery technology innovation.About StoreDotStoreDot is a pioneer and leader in the design, development, and mass production of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology. The company is revolutionizing the electric vehicle experience, giving drivers the ability to charge their EVs as quickly as they refuel a gas car. StoreDot’s XFC technology, based on a proprietary system of a silicon-dominant anode, a unique electrolyte, and a patented cell design, is being integrated into a new generation of batteries that can provide 100 miles of range in just 5 minutes of charging. The company's vision is to accelerate the global transition to an electrified world with its game-changing fast charging battery technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.