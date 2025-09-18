Assurance Financial Promotes Katelyn Hodges, CMB, to Compliance Manager

Katelyn Hodges | Assurance Financial Compliance Manager

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assurance Financial is proud to announce the promotion of Katelyn Hodges, CMB, AMP, to the role of Compliance Manager, effective immediately. In this new role, Hodges will oversee all compliance functions across the company while continuing to manage licensing for Assurance Financial and its network of loan officers. She will report directly to Scott Alexander, Chief Operating Officer.Hodges’ promotion marks the latest achievement in a 13-year career entirely dedicated to Assurance Financial. Since joining the company, she has held a variety of positions that showcase her versatility, leadership, and deep commitment to both the organization and the clients it serves.She began her journey as a Loan Officer and Loan Officer Assistant, gaining firsthand experience with the origination process and building a strong understanding of client needs. Later, she founded and managed the company’s Training department, where she developed programs that improved efficiency, knowledge, and compliance across Assurance Financial’s national footprint. Hodges has also been tapped for cross-functional projects designed to strengthen communication between operations and the field. In each of these roles, she has proven her ability to balance the demands of regulatory compliance with the realities of supporting origination teams.Her history at Assurance Financial demonstrates a steady progression of responsibility and influence. From directly serving borrowers to shaping company-wide compliance and training programs, Hodges’ career reflects the culture of growth and opportunity that Assurance Financial is known for fostering.In addition to her tenure at Assurance Financial, Hodges is recognized as a thought leader in the mortgage industry. She has earned the prestigious Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) and Accredited Mortgage Professional (AMP) designations - credentials that signify advanced expertise in mortgage banking and a strong commitment to professional excellence.She is also actively engaged with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), contributing her insights to industry-wide discussions on compliance, licensing, and professional training. At the state level, Hodges serves as Vice President of the Louisiana Mortgage Bankers Association (LMBA), where she helps guide industry advocacy and professional development initiatives.Her peers recognize her as a collaborative leader who is committed to advancing the mortgage industry through knowledge-sharing and continuous improvement. By combining her compliance expertise with her operational experience, Hodges has consistently demonstrated the ability to anticipate challenges, implement effective solutions, and build stronger teams.“Katelyn’s career at Assurance Financial is a perfect example of what it means to grow with this company,” said Scott Alexander, Chief Operating Officer. “She has excelled in every role she has taken on, and her ability to connect operational compliance with the needs of our teams makes her uniquely suited for this new leadership position. We are excited to see how she will continue to strengthen our compliance culture and support the long-term growth of our organization.”Hodges shares that enthusiasm, noting the importance of her new responsibilities not only for Assurance Financial but for the industry at large.“I am honored to step into this role and continue my career at Assurance Financial,” said Hodges. “Compliance isn’t just about rules and regulations - it’s about building trust, protecting our clients, and enabling our teams to do their best work. I look forward to leading our compliance efforts in a way that supports growth, safeguards integrity, and reflects the values of this company I’ve called home for more than a decade.”Hodges’ promotion underscores Assurance Financial’s ongoing focus on developing talent from within and recognizing employees who make lasting contributions to the company. By investing in leaders like Hodges, Assurance Financial strengthens its ability to navigate regulatory requirements while providing exceptional service to clients and partners nationwide.About Assurance FinancialFounded in 2001, Assurance Financial is an independent, full-service residential mortgage banker headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Licensed in more than 40 states, Assurance Financial serves homeowners and buyers across the country with a wide range of mortgage solutions. With a reputation built on integrity, innovation, and client service, the company continues to grow by fostering a culture of collaboration, professional development, and community support.

