Assurance Financial Names Scott Alexander as Chief Operating Officer

Assurance Financial promotes Scott Alexander to COO, bringing 30+ years of lending expertise to lead operations, growth, and client-focused service.

“Scott’s expertise and leadership have shaped Assurance Financial’s success. As COO, he’ll strengthen our operations and help us deliver unmatched service and innovation.” ” — Kenny Hodges, Founder & CEO

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assurance Financial , a leading full-service residential mortgage lender, announces the promotion of Scott Alexander to Chief Operating Officer (COO). With more than three decades of experience in the lending industry, Alexander will oversee operations, compliance, and risk management while driving strategic growth across Assurance Financial’s expanding national footprint.For the past 13 years, Alexander has been a key leader at Assurance Financial, most recently serving as Chief Risk Officer. In this role, he guided the company’s compliance and risk management framework, ensuring regulatory strength while balancing growth opportunities. His ability to combine operational expertise with a deep understanding of sales uniquely positions him to lead the organization’s next chapter as COO.During his tenure, Alexander has held leadership roles in both operations and sales. He helped establish the Operations Division and has served as Underwriting Manager, Director of Operations, and Sales Manager at the Baton Rouge branch. He also played a key role in helping the company obtain its FHA and VA underwriting authority and continues to hold both certifications. His broad experience enables him to understand challenges from multiple perspectives, making him a leader who connects strategy with execution.“Scott has been instrumental in shaping Assurance Financial’s success over the past decade,” said Kenny Hodges, Founder & CEO of Assurance Financial. “What sets Scott apart is not only his deep expertise in lending and operations but also his ability to lead with clarity and integrity. He understands the heartbeat of our organization — from the branch level to the corporate office — and brings a perspective that connects people, processes, and strategy. As COO, Scott will build upon our strong operational framework, helping us deliver the innovation, service, and reliability our clients, partners, and employees expect.”Steve Ward, President of Assurance Financial, added: “Scott’s leadership has been a driving force behind many of our achievements. His operational expertise, combined with his strong character and dedication to our team, make him the perfect fit for this role. I am confident that under his guidance, Assurance Financial will continue to thrive while staying true to our mission of putting people first.”Alexander is also active in the mortgage industry, holding membership in the Mortgage Bankers Association, the Louisiana Mortgage Bankers Association, the Greater New Orleans Lenders Association, and the Greater Baton Rouge Lending Association. Through these affiliations, he advocates for responsible lending practices and stays ahead of industry trends that influence both consumers and lenders.Colleagues describe Alexander as a steady leader who balances operational excellence with a people-first mindset. “Our industry is about people,” Alexander said. “From the families we serve to the professionals who make up our teams, success is built on trust, transparency, and commitment. I am honored to step into this new role and to continue building on the strong foundation of Assurance Financial.”Outside of work, Alexander values time with his family and community. He believes in maintaining balance between professional responsibilities and personal values, a principle that shapes his leadership style.The appointment of Alexander as COO reflects Assurance Financial’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team with seasoned professionals who bring both expertise and heart to their roles. With a growing national presence and a reputation for trusted home loan solutions, the company looks to Alexander to guide operations during a time of rapid change and opportunity in the mortgage industry.Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Assurance Financial serves borrowers in more than 45 states. Known for its boutique-style service backed by enterprise-level resources, the company combines technology with personalized lending experiences. With Alexander stepping into the COO role, Assurance Financial reinforces its mission of helping individuals and families achieve the dream of homeownership with confidence and care.About Assurance FinancialAssurance Financial is a full-service residential mortgage lender headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, licensed in over 45 states. The company provides a wide range of home loan solutions, from conventional mortgages to FHA, VA, USDA, and jumbo loans, supported by innovative technology and a people-first approach.

