Assurance Financial Welcomes Mac Cregger as Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth

Mac Cregger joins Assurance Financial as Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assurance Financial is proud to announce the addition of Mac Cregger as Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth . With more than two decades of leadership experience in the mortgage industry, Cregger is widely recognized for his ability to drive purposeful growth, inspire teams, and strengthen organizational cultures that deliver long-term success.Over the course of his 20-year career, Cregger has earned a reputation for cultivating high-performance teams that operate with both accountability and heart. His leadership philosophy blends operational discipline with a people-first approach, ensuring that organizations not only achieve growth but do so in a way that is sustainable and rooted in shared values. He is known for guiding teams through times of change, bringing clarity to complex challenges, and unlocking opportunities for expansion through a balanced focus on innovation, culture, and client impact.“Mac’s track record of cultivating strong teams and delivering results makes him the perfect fit for Assurance Financial as we continue to expand,” said Kenny Hodges, Founder & CEO of Assurance Financial. “His ability to blend strategic vision with operational excellence will play a critical role in strengthening our foundation for growth while staying true to the culture and values that define who we are as a company.”As Executive Vice President of Strategic Growth, Cregger will focus on developing and executing Assurance Financials’ expansion strategies - including deepening relationships with existing partners, identifying new market opportunities, and supporting loan originators and branch managers across the company. His leadership will help Assurance Financial build on its reputation as a trusted, boutique-style lender with the backing of enterprise-level tools, resources, and support.Steve Ward, President & COO of Assurance Financial, added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Mac to Assurance Financial. His leadership will be instrumental in guiding our next phase of growth, while also reinforcing our commitment to a culture where people come first. We are confident that his influence will extend beyond our business metrics, impacting the way our teams collaborate, innovate, and serve our clients.”Beyond his professional expertise, Cregger is deeply committed to his family and community. He has been married to his high school sweetheart, Allison, for 25 years, and together they are the proud parents of three children - McKinley, Lillie, and Etta. A devoted family man, he often credits his wife and children as his greatest source of inspiration and motivation.Cregger’s commitment to service extends beyond the workplace. He is actively involved in his church, serves on multiple community boards, and dedicates time to leadership and mentorship initiatives. Outside of his professional and community commitments, he enjoys playing golf, exploring leadership development opportunities, and cheering on his beloved Georgia Bulldogs.The addition of Cregger marks an exciting moment in Assurance Financial’s history as the company continues to scale its operations and strengthen its reputation within the mortgage industry. His arrival underscores the company’s focus on strategic, sustainable growth - prioritizing relationships, community impact, and client experience alongside business expansion.With Cregger on board, Assurance Financial is positioned to not only enhance its operational strategies but also further differentiate itself in an industry that is increasingly competitive and fast-moving. His leadership will support the company’s mission of delivering personalized mortgage solutions while upholding a culture where integrity, service, and people come first.About Assurance FinancialFounded in 2001 and headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Assurance Financial is an independent, full-service residential mortgage lender licensed in 40+ states. The company has built its reputation on providing a boutique-style lending experience supported by enterprise-level technology, resources, and expertise. Assurance Financial offers a wide range of mortgage products and is committed to helping families and individuals achieve the dream of homeownership with personalized service, integrity, and care.For more information, visit www.assurancemortgage.com

