SilverTech Wins Digital Experience Project of the Month

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverTech, a nationally recognized digital experience and technology agency, has been awarded the Digital Experience Project of the Month by Progress Sitefinity for its recent work with PAR, Inc ., a leading provider of psychological assessment resources.This award highlights SilverTech’s innovative use of the Progress Sitefinity platform to design and deliver a seamless, personalized digital experience for PAR’s diverse audience of healthcare professionals, researchers, and educators. The new site streamlines product discovery, enhances search functionality, and provides a modern, user-friendly interface that reflects PAR’s trusted reputation in the industry.The Progress Sitefinity “Digital Experience Project of the Month” award is presented to organizations that showcase exceptional creativity, technical expertise, and business impact through their use of the Sitefinity platform. SilverTech’s work with PAR stood out for its combination of design excellence, strategic personalization, and technical innovation, delivering measurable improvements in engagement and usability.“Congratulations to SilverTech for its outstanding implementation of Progress Sitefinity to help customers leverage the power of digital to bring their business to the next level”, said Loren Jarrett, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Digital Experience at Progress Sitefinity.This latest recognition underscores SilverTech’s ongoing commitment to redefining how businesses connect with their customers through data-driven digital strategies, modern technology solutions, and award-winning creative execution.SilverTech's Partnership with Progress SitefinitySilverTech is a Premium Progress Sitefinity Partner and has established extensive technical knowledge across the Sitefinity framework. SilverTech has been recognized as the Progress Sitefinity Partner & Digital Agency of the Year and the 2023 Sitefinity Partner of the Year distinction for all North America. With the help of 2 Sitefinity Champions and over a dozen certified Sitefinity developers and marketers, SilverTech experts have developed and launched 40+ projects using the Progress Sitefinity platform.About SilverTechSilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers. Founded in 1996, the national agency is changing the game for clients who seek an unexpectedly enjoyable experience to solve even the most complex digital business challenges. SilverTech sets the bar higher when it comes to smart and satisfying client-agency partnerships. Services include digital marketing, user experience strategy and design, advanced web and application design & development, data and technology

