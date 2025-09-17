GET IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT OF THE JUNK.COM TRUCK AT THE PEMBROKE PINES TOUCH-A-TRUCK VEHICLE EXPO

Kids can climb into the driver’s seat of a Junk.com truck and explore up close at the upcoming Pembroke Pines Touch-A-Truck Vehicle Expo on Saturday, September 20.

Saturday, September 20 from 10 a.m. - Noon

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junk.com, the fast-growing junk removal company with a fleet that kids can’t miss, is excited to participate in the City of Pembroke Pines’ Touch-A-Truck Vehicle Expo on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 601 City Center Way.

This popular family-friendly event invites children to explore, climb, and discover an array of trucks, emergency response vehicles, and heavy machinery. Families will have the chance to meet the community heroes who drive and operate these vehicles every day—and now, Junk.com is joining in the fun.

Kids are invited to visit the Junk.com truck on site to hop in the driver’s seat, snap photos, and learn what it’s like to be behind the wheel. As a special treat, Junk.com will be giving away squishy Junk.com truck toys—a fun keepsake that’s sure to be a hit with kids of all ages.

“We’re thrilled to be part of such a wonderful community event,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “Our trucks usually help families clear out clutter, but at Touch-A-Truck, we get to bring smiles, spark curiosity, and give kids a hands-on experience they’ll never forget.”

In addition to Junk.com’s giveaways, the City of Pembroke Pines will have special promotions for early arrivals:

• First 100 kids will receive a free Touch-A-Truck T-Shirt

• First 300 kids will receive a free Hot Wheels car

• First 500 kids will receive a free Touch-A-Truck Hard Hat

For more information about the event, contact the City of Pembroke Pines Special Events Office at 954-392-2116.

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a leading junk removal service dedicated to making life easier for families and businesses by clearing away clutter quickly, safely, and responsibly. With a growing fleet of signature trucks and a commitment to customer service, Junk.com helps communities stay clean while recycling and donating whenever possible. For more information, visit www.Junk.com.

# #





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.