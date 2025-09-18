New GHG Coalition Launches to Coordinate U.S. GHG Measurement, Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification Efforts
Multi-sector partnership coordinates initiatives to sustain, advance, and scale GHG information for impactWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America's greenhouse gas (GHG) measurement and monitoring capabilities face significant coordination challenges at a time when decision-makers across sectors urgently need reliable emissions data. Technical communities remain siloed, federal priorities are shifting, and the growing demand for credible GHG information lacks coordinated response mechanisms.
To address this challenge, the Data Foundation's Climate Data Collaborative announced today the launch of a new GHG Coalition to serve as a connector for the U.S. GHG measurement, monitoring, reporting, and verification (MMRV) community. The GHG Coalition brings together expertise from governments, academic researchers, private sector innovators, and NGOs to align efforts that produce the authoritative, reliable, and actionable GHG information decision-makers need to drive effective climate action.
"America has world-class capabilities for measuring and monitoring greenhouse gas emissions, but without coordination, this knowledge isn't reaching its full potential," said Sonia Wang, the acting chair of the GHG Coalition and a senior advisor to the Climate Data Collaborative. "The GHG Coalition addresses a longstanding need, ensuring breakthrough science and innovation translate into the practical tools decision-makers need for climate action."
The GHG Coalition operates as a non-partisan technical group and will apply a phased approach to maximize impact. Phase I focuses on coordination functions—connecting the GHG measurement community, identifying critical gaps, and facilitating information sharing across the ecosystem. Phase II will develop dedicated workstreams to advance science-based solutions, support innovative capabilities, and scale promising approaches.
High-quality greenhouse gas measurement and monitoring capabilities deliver critical value across sectors. These capabilities enable industry to make informed operational and investment decisions and underpin climate risk assessments for financial institutions. Governments, corporations, and local communities depend on robust GHG data to develop climate action plans and track progress toward goals. Science-based standards and reliable emissions data form the foundation for credible carbon markets, regulatory compliance, and effective climate policies at all scales.
The GHG Coalition serves as the technical backbone connecting these needs and capabilities. Rather than replacing existing efforts, it leverages the strengths of member organizations to ensure the entire MMRV ecosystem works strategically and efficiently moving forward—maximizing the impact of GHG information for climate action.
The GHG Coalition brings together experts responsible for foundational U.S. emissions monitoring systems alongside innovators developing next-generation GHG information capabilities. Members include American Forests, Carbon180, Carbon Mapper, Carbon Removal Standards Initiative, ClimateTRACE, Crosswalk Labs, CTrees, Environmental Defense Fund, Keeling Curve Foundation, Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, LumenUs Scientific, National Alliance of Forest Owners, ResilientPath Strategies, Spark Climate Solutions, and leading GHG researchers from the Boston University, Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Pennsylvania State University, Stanford University, University of California Berkeley, University of Maryland, University of Michigan, University of Rochester, the Carnegie Institution for Science, and the Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment & Sustainability at Duke University.
The GHG Coalition also includes former federal officials from the U.S. Global Change Research Program, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, National Institute of Standards and Technology, National Science Foundation, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Department of Energy, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, White House Office of Management and Budget, and White House Climate Policy Office.
The GHG Coalition will be led initially by an acting advisory body that will help finalize processes and steer the GHG Coalition through its initial launch phase. The acting advisory body includes Sonia Wang, acting chair and senior advisor to the Climate Data Collaborative; Riley Duren, chief executive officer of Carbon Mapper; Anna Michalak, founding director of the Carnegie Climate and Resilience Hub at Carnegie Institution for Science; Sassan Saatchi, founder & chief executive officer of CTrees; and Ben Poulter, senior scientist at Spark Climate Solutions. The standing advisory body will provide strategic oversight, represent diverse constituencies across the MMRV spectrum, and help set priorities for a more integrated GHG information system that delivers results for climate action at all scales.
About the Greenhouse Gas Coalition
The Greenhouse Gas Coalition is convened and supported by the Data Foundation's Climate Data Collaborative. To learn more, visit www.GHGcoalition.org.
About the Climate Data Collaborative
The Data Foundation's Climate Data Collaborative aims to break down data silos and create robust climate data infrastructure, providing open access to emissions data and standardized methods for quantifying greenhouse gas reductions. The Collaborative develops data-sharing frameworks and user-friendly tools to make climate data more accessible and actionable. For more information, visit www.ClimateDataCollaborative.org.
About the Data Foundation
The Data Foundation is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit, non-partisan organization. It is a trusted authority on the use of open, accessible data to fuel a more efficient, effective, and accountable government; spark innovation; and provide insights to the country's most pressing challenges. It conducts research, facilitates collaborative thought leadership, and promotes advocacy programs that advance practical policies for the creation and use of accessible, trustworthy data and evidence. The Data Foundation is recognized by Candid Guidestar with the Platinum Seal of Transparency and by Charity Navigator as a 4-Star non-profit. To learn more, visit www.datafoundation.org. (LEI: 254900I43CTC59RFW495)
