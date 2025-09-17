Intelligent Waves CEO Tony Crescenzo Shares Insights on Leadership and Veterans Transition on the 'Truly Mental' Podcast

Intelligent Waves (IW) Logo 2025 Executive Profile of Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves & Founder of Peak Nuero LLC

Intelligent Waves CEO Tony Crescenzo Shares Strategic Insights on Leadership, Veteran Transition, and Mental Resilience on 'Truly Mental' Podcast

Leadership is about staying true to your values under pressure and creating a culture where people feel supported and empowered.” — Tony Crescenzo, Intelligent Waves CEO

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Intelligent Waves (IW) , a leading IT systems integrator delivering mission-focused solutions to the Department of Defense, is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Tony Crescenzo, was the featured guest on the Truly Mental podcast , hosted by Joe Smarro and Jesse Treviño of SolutionPoint+. The episode, titled “From the Marines to the Boardroom: Tony Crescenzo on Leadership, Tech, and Mental Resilience,” highlights Crescenzo’s personal and professional journey from his service in the U.S. Marine Corps to leading IW.In the interview, Crescenzo highlights the importance of building resilient teams, the challenges veterans face when transitioning into civilian careers, and the vital role of mental health support. He also shares insights on how emerging technologies, such as Peak Neuro, LLC, a neuroscience and AI-powered company focused on human performance, play an essential role in mental health. The platform uses proprietary neuroacoustic technology, delivered via a simple mobile app, to stimulate brainwave activity that enhances sleep, builds emotional resilience, and supports trauma recovery. “Unlike traditional talk therapy, Peak Neuro helps users physically process trauma,” Crescenzo notes, positioning the technology as a revolutionary, accessible tool for those struggling with PTSD, TBI, and chronic stress.“Leadership is about staying true to your values under pressure and creating a culture where people feel supported and empowered,” said Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves. “At IW, we are committed to serving our mission while also taking care of the people who make it possible.”The conversation also highlights IW’s ongoing commitment to the veteran community. Nearly half of the company’s workforce is made up of veterans, reflecting Crescenzo’s dedication to supporting service members as they transition into meaningful technology careers.You can listen to the entire episode on Truly Mental at https://www.buzzsprout.com/515656/episodes/17846632 About Intelligent Waves:Intelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. Learn more at https://www.intelligentwaves.com Media ContactGal Borenstein, CEOBorenstein Group, Inc.Email: Gal@BorensteinGroup.comPhone: 703-385-8178

