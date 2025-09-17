Jacqui Didieu selected as Top COO of the Year in Security Services by IAOTP

Jacqui Didieu will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacqui Didieu, Award winning security industry specialist, was recently selected as Top COO of the Year in Security Services for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Didieu has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a prior law enforcement officer and a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Didieu is an accomplished and award-winning security professional. She has a record of success in business turnarounds in the security industry, and provides physical security and security consulting to local, national and global companies.She is currently the Chief Operations Officer at City Security Services as well as the Co-Founder and Chief Strategist at Business Efficiency Services. Prior roles include Vice President – Subject Matter Expert at Kastle Systems and Regional Vice President at Admiral Security Services.Jacqui is highly dedicated to helping security companies grow and succeed in a competitive market. She works with them to find their niche, become an authority in that area, and establish and grow their online presence. This leads to increased revenue growth. She is also an expert in operational process improvement which leads to increased profit!Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to business consulting, pricing strategy, lead generation, change management, leadership development, training, and management consulting.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Didieu earned a degree from the University of Witwatersrand.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Didieu has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023, she was selected as an Honored Listee with Marquis Who’s Who. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top COO of the Year in Security Services for 2025.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Didieu has served on various boards, including those for ASIS, the DC Police Foundation, and the CEO Roundtable. She has received recognition and awards from the President of Tanzania, the Vice President of Tanzania, and the First Lady of Tanzania for her contributions to developing the security industry and for her community engagement.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Didieu for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Didieu attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. She believes, “True strength in security comes from embracing diverse perspectives, where empowering all voices—regardless of gender—creates the foundation for a safer, more adaptable world.” When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to grow her business and empower leaders in her industry.For more information please visit: https://b-e-s-team.com/ and https://reducemyrecruitmentcosts.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

