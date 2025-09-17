Inspiredu Announces the 2025 Digital Summit

Learning about Artificial Intelligence

Digital access within our community is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity, especially as our communities increasingly depend on broadband connectivity” — Richard Hicks

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspiredu, a nonprofit organization working to close the digital divide through education and access, is proud to announce the 2025 Digital Summit and Inspire Gala—supported by Presenting Partner Truist Charitable Fund—happening September 25–26, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia.“At Truist, we believe that digital access is a cornerstone of upward economic mobility and community resilience,” said Anthony Weekly, Chief CRA Officer at Truist. “As a purpose-driven company, partnering with Inspiredu for the 2025 Digital Summit and Inspire Gala reflects our shared commitment to building better communities, closing the digital divide, and empowering individuals and families with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital world.”The Digital Summit begins with a one-day intensive meeting at Inspiredu’s Volunteer & Training Center, providing participants the opportunity to join goal-focused programing and round-table discussions. An evening social will follow to share and brainstorm ideas. Day two will continue the summit with a morning breakfast toast to the community goals and additional breakout sessions and collaborative goal setting. Participants will work individually and in groups—guided by facilitators—to define personal and professional goals framed through the global goals. The day will conclude with the 2025 Inspire Gala at Curate, an evening of celebration to honor our learners, families, communities, partnerships, and goals committed for 2030.“Digital access within our community is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity, especially as our communities increasingly depend on broadband connectivity,” said Richard Hicks, Executive Director of Inspiredu. “Through our Digital Summit and Inspire Gala, Inspiredu reaffirms its commitment to building a digitally empowered future—one person, one family, one community at a time.”Day 1: Inspire Digital SummitThursday, September 25, 2025located at the Inspiredu Volunteer & Training CenterThe Inspire Digital Summit begins with a full day of interactive sessions and collaborative learning tailored to individuals across all stages of their professional journey, framed through the global goals. Participants will engage in curated content across four dynamic tracks: an executive leadership track, mid-level professional track, new professional track, and digital learner track.Day 2: Inspire Digital Summit & Inspire GalaFriday, September 26, 2025located at Inspiredu Volunteer & Training Center (Day) and Curate (Evening Gala)The Digital Summit will conclude on Friday and will be followed by Inspiredu’s annual Inspire Gala. This signature celebration will bring together participants, volunteers, corporate partners, and supporters to reflect on accomplishments from the year and the collective mission.Tickets & PartnershipsTickets, partnerships, opportunities, and more event information are available at:Follow us for updates:Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | X (formerly Twitter): @inspireduatl and @inspireduatlantaAbout InspireduInspiredu is a Georgia-based nonprofit organization working to bridge the gaps in device ownership, digital opportunities, and digital access by providing underserved learners of all ages with the devices and training they need to develop the digital skills necessary for educational and career success. At Inspiredu’s digital skilling workshops, participants learn fundamental technical skills such as operating the computer and accessing the internet, practicing internet safety, using basic software such as Microsoft Office, understanding how to use technology to increase financial wellness or acquire certifications to bolster work readiness and understanding how to use online resources to support student learning. Inspiredu partners with community-based organizations to serve individuals and families in low-to-moderate income households as they work to bridge the digital divide within the state of Georgia.About The Truist Charitable FundThe Truist Charitable Fund (“TCF”) is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives. TCF was established as a donor-advised fund and is administered by The Winston-Salem Foundation. TCF invests in local community organizations, focusing on grants that support initiatives and programs in the areas of educational opportunity, leadership development, career pathways, small business and community services. To learn more about Truist’s purpose, visit Truist.com/who-we-are/about-truist.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.