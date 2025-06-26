Inspiredu Celebrates Its 5th Anniversary with a Happy Hour and the “Carry A Future” Campaign

Over the past five years, we’ve achieved meaningful milestones, built strong collaborative partnerships, and remain deeply committed to serving the communities we love. ” — Richard Hicks

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspiredu is proud to host its 5th Anniversary celebration on July 1st from 4 PM – 6 PM at their newly renovated Volunteer & Training Center, a Flagship Lift Zone powered by Comcast.After 5 years of impacting the lives of over 12,000 people in underserved Georgia communities and partnering with over 100 community-based organizations—to include schools, public libraries, and other nonprofits—there is plenty for Inspiredu to celebrate. This milestone event will include a dunk tank, taco bar, raffles, and more as a way to thank everyone who made the last five years possible.To mark this special anniversary, Inspiredu is launching "Carry A Future”— a campaign to collect 500 backpacks this summer. Each backpack will be provided to participants of Inspiredu workshops.How to support the campaign:Choose to donate by purchasing from our Amazon Wish List or making a monetary donation, both at our website https://www.iuatl.org/donate “Inspiredu is proud to celebrate 5 years of bridging the digital divide in Georgia,” said Richard Hicks, CEO of Inspiredu. “Over the past five years, we’ve achieved meaningful milestones, built strong collaborative partnerships, and remain deeply committed to serving the communities we love. The work continues, and so does our passion for changing lives through technology and education.”Check out a full list of Inspiredu’s events throughout the rest of the year at iuatl.org/events.About InspireduInspiredu is a Georgia-based non-profit working to bridge the gaps in device ownership, digital literacy , and digital access by providing Georgia’s most marginalized and vulnerable citizens with the devices and training they need to become a part of the global internet community. In Inspiredu’s digital training workshops, participants learn fundamental technical skills such as operating the computer and accessing the internet, practicing internet safety, using basic software such as Microsoft Office, understanding how to use technology to increase financial wellness, utilize telehealth portals, or acquire certifications to bolster work readiness, and understanding how to use online resources to support student learning. The communities that Inspiredu serves, both rural and urban, are families of lower incomes who lack the devices and training necessary to take advantage of recent broadband initiatives in Georgia. To learn more, please visit https://www.iuatl.org.

