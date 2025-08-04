INSPIREDU RECEIVES $25,000 COMMUNITY GRANT FROM TACO BELL FOUNDATION TO SUPPORT LOCAL YOUTH
The Taco Bell Foundation is awarding a record-breaking $28 million in Community Grants in 2025
recipient of a 2025 Community Grant from the Taco Bell Foundation. The funding
will support technology and digital training support for students, helping youth across Georgia
access essential resources to achieve their goals.
“Inspiredu was honored to receive an invitation from the Taco Bell Foundation to apply for a
grant in support of our mission. This grant allows Inspiredu to reach more learners with the
tools and guidance they need to build a successful future and navigate the tech industry,” said
Richard Hicks, CEO of Inspiredu. “We’re grateful to the Taco Bell Foundation for believing in our
mission and investing in the potential of our youth, especially as we celebrate our fifth year
with over 9,000 learners served.”
The Taco Bell Foundation awarded a record-breaking $28 million in Community Grants this year
to nearly 500 nonprofit organizations nationwide. The Community Grants program uplifts youth
in the communities that matter most to Taco Bell – those of its fans and Team Members. True
to the brand’s spirit, the Taco Bell Foundation supports nonprofits that think differently and
take bold approaches to creating new opportunities for young people.
“We believe that empowering young people is one of the most meaningful ways we can invest
in the future,” said Lisa Lane Cardin, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation. “This
record investment is a testament to the power of community-driven change and the limitless
potential that exists when we remove barriers and open doors.”
Through this grant, Inspiredu will be able to support up to 40 students and their families
through digital skills training and device distribution as part of their Learning Spark Initiative.
To learn more about Inspiredu, please visit https://www.iuatl.org. To learn more about the
Taco Bell Foundation and the Community Grants program, please visit
https://www.tacobellfoundation.org/who-we-support/
About Inspiredu
Inspiredu is a Georgia-based nonprofit organization working to bridge the gaps in device ownership, digital literacy, and digital access by providing underserved learners of all ages with the devices and training they need to develop the digital skills necessary for educational and career success. In Inspiredu’s digital skilling workshops, participants learn fundamental technical skills such as operating the computer and accessing the internet, practicing internet safety, using basic software such as Microsoft Office, understanding how to use technology to increase financial wellness or acquire certifications to bolster work readiness, and understanding how to use online resources to support student learning. Inspiredu partners with community-based organizations to serve individuals and families in low-to-moderate income households as they work to bridge the digital divide within the state of Georgia. To learn more, please visit https://www.iuatl.org.
About Taco Bell Foundation
Taco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that empowers the next generation to
pursue their passions by breaking down barriers to education and providing resources to help
young people chase their boldest ambitions. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reached
nearly 9 million young people across the country and has awarded more than $203 million in
grants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness. For more information
about the Taco Bell Foundation, visit www.tacobellfoundation.org.
