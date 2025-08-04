INSPIREDU RECEIVES $25,000 COMMUNITY GRANT FROM TACO BELL FOUNDATION TO SUPPORT LOCAL YOUTH

Family Learning Workshop Learning

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspiredu is proud to announce it has been selected as arecipient of a 2025 Community Grant from the Taco Bell Foundation. The fundingwill support technology and digital training support for students, helping youth across Georgiaaccess essential resources to achieve their goals.“Inspiredu was honored to receive an invitation from the Taco Bell Foundation to apply for agrant in support of our mission. This grant allows Inspiredu to reach more learners with thetools and guidance they need to build a successful future and navigate the tech industry,” saidRichard Hicks, CEO of Inspiredu. “We’re grateful to the Taco Bell Foundation for believing in ourmission and investing in the potential of our youth, especially as we celebrate our fifth yearwith over 9,000 learners served.”The Taco Bell Foundation awarded a record-breaking $28 million in Community Grants this yearto nearly 500 nonprofit organizations nationwide. The Community Grants program uplifts youthin the communities that matter most to Taco Bell – those of its fans and Team Members. Trueto the brand’s spirit, the Taco Bell Foundation supports nonprofits that think differently andtake bold approaches to creating new opportunities for young people.“We believe that empowering young people is one of the most meaningful ways we can investin the future,” said Lisa Lane Cardin, Executive Director of the Taco Bell Foundation. “Thisrecord investment is a testament to the power of community-driven change and the limitlesspotential that exists when we remove barriers and open doors.”Through this grant, Inspiredu will be able to support up to 40 students and their familiesthrough digital skills training and device distribution as part of their Learning Spark Initiative.To learn more about Inspiredu, please visit https://www.iuatl.org . To learn more about theTaco Bell Foundation and the Community Grants program, please visitAbout InspireduInspiredu is a Georgia-based nonprofit organization working to bridge the gaps in device ownership, digital literacy , and digital access by providing underserved learners of all ages with the devices and training they need to develop the digital skills necessary for educational and career success. In Inspiredu’s digital skilling workshops, participants learn fundamental technical skills such as operating the computer and accessing the internet, practicing internet safety, using basic software such as Microsoft Office, understanding how to use technology to increase financial wellness or acquire certifications to bolster work readiness, and understanding how to use online resources to support student learning. Inspiredu partners with community-based organizations to serve individuals and families in low-to-moderate income households as they work to bridge the digital divide within the state of Georgia. To learn more, please visit https://www.iuatl.org. About Taco Bell FoundationTaco Bell Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity that empowers the next generation topursue their passions by breaking down barriers to education and providing resources to helpyoung people chase their boldest ambitions. Since 1992, the Taco Bell Foundation has reachednearly 9 million young people across the country and has awarded more than $203 million ingrants and scholarships, focused on education and career readiness. For more informationabout the Taco Bell Foundation, visit www.tacobellfoundation.org

