PAUL A. ARRENDELL SELECTED AS TOP CHIEF QUALITY OFFICER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Paul A. Arrendell will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul A. Arrendell was recently selected as Top Chief Quality Officer of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two decades of industry experience, Paul A. Arrendell has established himself as a distinguished leader in healthcare manufacturing, quality, regulatory, and advanced automation. A dynamic and results-driven executive, he has consistently demonstrated strategic insight, technical excellence, and a passion for advancing quality and regulatory standards across complex, global organizations.Paul currently serves as Chief Quality Officer at Jabil, where he oversees worldwide quality and regulatory initiatives. In this role, he has been instrumental in shaping Jabil’s enterprise-wide quality and compliance strategy, driving operational excellence across regulated industries as well as Jabil’s Connected Living and Intelligent Infrastructure businesses. His leadership has strengthened systems, advanced continuous improvement, and positioned Jabil to meet the evolving expectations of regulators and customers worldwide.Previously, Paul was Chief Quality Officer for Jabil Healthcare where he developed and executed strategies that supported the division’s rapid growth and innovation. Before joining Jabil, he served as Worldwide Vice President of Quality Management at Becton Dickinson, overseeing quality for the Biosciences and Diagnostics divisions and playing a critical role in product integrity, compliance, and customer trust on a global scale.Earlier in his career, Paul held senior executive roles as Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory Affairs at KCI Medical (later Acelity) and Vice President of Global Quality at Wright Medical Technology. At both organizations, he guided teams through complex regulatory environments, elevated global quality standards, and drove measurable improvements in systems and compliance.He began his leadership journey at Abbott Diagnostics as Site Operations and Manufacturing Manager, where he built a strong foundation in healthcare manufacturing and operations. In addition, his technical expertise extends beyond healthcare into defense, semiconductor, and automotive industries, where he worked on weapons systems design, automated semiconductor assembly and testing, and advanced automotive engineering.With a background in mechanical engineering, Paul brings deep expertise in lean six sigma, robotics and automatic control systems, vision system design, regulatory affairs, international compliance, and large-scale manufacturing operations. His career reflects a consistent commitment to building world-class quality systems, developing high-performing teams, and ensuring organizations not only meet regulatory requirements but also achieve customer-driven excellence on a global scale.Paul earned both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering with a concentration in Automatic Control Systems from the University of Texas at Arlington where he continues to give back as a member of the College of Engineering’s Board of Advisors.His accomplishments have earned him recognition across the healthcare and engineering communities. In 2022, he was named one of the Health Technology Report’s Top 25 Healthcare Leaders of San Antonio. In 2025, he will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, where he has been selected as Top Chief Quality Officer of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Arrendell for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Paul is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Paul credits his success to perseverance, a strong work ethic, and the guidance of influential mentors throughout his career. Outside of work, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. Looking ahead, he is eager to serve at the board level, where he can apply his experience and insights to help organizations accelerate growth, strengthen design and operations, and position quality and regulatory excellence as strategic differentiators on a global scale.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.