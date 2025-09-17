New Book Series by Award-Winning Author James R. Riddle Channels Ancient and Modern Wisdom for Personal Transformation

Discover Power Affirmations Series by James R. Riddle that turns wisdom into powerful daily affirmations to lean your mind towards faith and personal growth.

TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking new series of books, Power Affirmations by James R. Riddle, is capturing the attention of readers seeking to use the power of mindset and faith for personal growth. Power Affirmations series offers a transformative approach to self-mastery by turning the wisdom of the ages into actionable affirmations.The series includes four titles:a. Power Affirmations from the Wisdom of King Solomonb. Power Affirmations from the Wisdom of King Davidc. Power Affirmations from the Wisdom of History’s Greatest Mindsd. Power Affirmations from the Wisdom of the Success MastersEach book is carefully structured to help readers internalize centuries of wisdom, from ancient kings and philosophers to today’s most accomplished leaders, by converting their teachings into spoken affirmations. The series invites readers to speak and feel these declarations to reprogram the subconscious mind and realign with success, clarity, and purpose.The book, Power Affirmations from the Wisdom of King Solomon, draws heavily from the Book of Proverbs, focusing on the themes of integrity, discipline, discernment, and divine favor. Each chapter correlates directly with a proverb, offering practical and spiritual affirmations. The aim is to empower readers with the same spirit of clarity and sound judgment that made Solomon renowned for his leadership and legacy In Power Affirmations from the Wisdom of King David, Riddle turns the Psalms into a deeply personal guide for emotional resilience and divine connection. The story of David, warrior, poet, and king, is brought to life in declarations that inspire courage, inner healing, and spiritual trust, even in the face of life’s deepest failures.Power Affirmations from the Wisdom of History’s Greatest Minds features quotes from historical figures such as Maya Angelou, Akhenaten, Susan B. Anthony, and St. Thomas Aquinas. Each quote is followed by a reflection turned into a present-tense affirmation, designed to bring their timeless truths into daily practice.Finally, Power Affirmations from the Wisdom of the Success Masters features voices from the contemporary world. Be it entrepreneurs, athletes, and thought leaders such as Muhammad Ali, Elon Musk, and John Assaraf. The affirmations born from their insights address discipline, innovation, perseverance, and the power of visualization. Readers are encouraged to “embody success,” not just think positively, but develop high-performance habits and intentional living.James Riddle also won an award for his book, Faith, Focus, and Flow: The 3 Keys that Unlock Your Superhuman Power . Through this book, he shows how mastering focus and faith can lead to superhuman potential. He was recognized as a 2025 Finalist for Author of the Year at the International Impact Book Awards!Each book in the series is meant to be read aloud, meditated on, and revisited regularly. The goal is not just to inspire, but to condition the reader’s mind for new habits and empowered actions. The result is a personal transformation that begins with the spoken word and results in life-changing outcomes.For readers seeking a non-religious but deeply spiritual method of personal transformation, Power Affirmations offers a unique approach.About the AuthorJames R. Riddle is a bestselling author, visionary educator, and decorated U.S. Army Veteran whose work bridges faith, personal empowerment, and transformative education. With over 300,000 books sold worldwide, including the acclaimed Complete Personalized Promise Bible series, James has inspired readers across the globe to discover their potential. He is also a two-time recipient of the Department of the Army Civilian Service Medal and a pioneer in guiding At-Risk students to become published authors of internationally recognized works. Through his Power Affirmations series, James continues his mission to turn wisdom into life-changing daily practice.

