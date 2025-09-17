Vanessa Morales-Tirado Recognized by Influential Women 2025

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to announce that Vanessa Morales-Tirado, PhD, will be honored as one of its featured honorees for 2025. Dr. Morales-Tirado, a dedicated and passionate immunologist, has made significant strides in the field over her 15 years of experience in both academic and pharmaceutical research. Currently serving as a Principal Research Scientist at AbbVie Bioresearch Center, she specializes in dermatological diseases, utilizing her immunological expertise to drive drug discovery, mechanistic studies, and translational research focused on small molecules and multispecifics.In her role at AbbVie, Dr. Morales-Tirado not only contributes to innovative research but also leads scientific and technical external partnerships in dermatology. Her ability to blend industry and academic insights enables her to support strategic collaborations and facilitate specimen procurement for pre-clinical and translational studies, further enhancing the impact of her work.Dr. Morales-Tirado earned her PhD in Microbiology & Immunology from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. Her groundbreaking research on the Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome protein (WASp) has revealed critical mechanisms in T cell polarization and Th2 differentiation. Additionally, she holds an M.S. in Microbiology & Immunology from the same institution, where she evaluated innovative needle-free vaccine delivery systems. Her professional affiliations include notable organizations such as the International Society of Ocular Oncology and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology.Before joining AbbVie, Dr. Morales-Tirado served as a faculty member at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, where she led the Ocular Oncology and Immunology Translational Research Unit. Her research there focused on tumorigenesis and metastasis in intraocular cancers, including uveal melanoma and retinoblastoma. Her work has resulted in over 25 peer-reviewed publications and presentations at both national and international conferences. Additionally, her postdoctoral research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital centered on autoimmunity, primary immunodeficiencies, and cellular therapy/oncology, leading to key discoveries in regulatory T cell biology and immune modulation.A proud native of Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, Dr. Morales-Tirado is the first in her family to earn a doctoral degree. Her commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging (EED&I) is evident in her efforts to foster safe and supportive work environments. She co-leads AbbVie’s Hispanic/Latino Employee Resource Group (ERG) chapter, advocating for the recognition and advancement of underrepresented minorities in science and industry.Dr. Morales-Tirado attributes her success to her relentless focus on drug targeting, clinical trials, and pharmaceutical production. Through her ambitious projects—ranging from developing medications for 2035 to advancing medical innovation—she has made a meaningful impact on the field of immunology. Her dedication to helping others, particularly underrepresented minorities, continues to drive her work as a mentor and advocate.In sharing her career advice, Dr. Morales-Tirado emphasizes the boundless potential of women in science, urging them to embrace hard work, focus, and continuous self-improvement. She encourages young women entering the industry to cultivate resilience and perseverance, reminding them that they are more capable than they realize and should trust themselves while standing their ground.As she looks to the future, Dr. Morales-Tirado acknowledges the pressing challenge of developing accessible drugs for the coming years while ensuring medical advancements benefit all, not just a select few. Her commitment to scientific excellence and mentorship reflects her dedication to guiding the next generation of researchers, ensuring that the future of immunology is bright and inclusive.Learn More about Vanessa Morales-Tirado:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/vanessa-morales-tirado Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.