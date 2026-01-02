Influential Women Recognize Sherri Boozikee for Championing Elder Care and Community Engagement in Carefree, Arizona

CAREFREE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neighbor Services Coordinator at Foothills Caring Corps Leads Innovative Programs for Seniors and CaregiversSherri Boozikee, the dedicated Neighbor Services Coordinator at Foothills Caring Corps, is making significant strides in enhancing the quality of life for elderly residents and individuals living with dementia in the Carefree and Cave Creek communities. With a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Teaching from Concordia University, Nebraska, Sherri combines her educational background with a passion for service and compassion, creating impactful programs that foster meaningful connections and provide essential resources for seniors and their caregivers.At Foothills Caring Corps, Sherri oversees innovative initiatives such as Music Movement and Memory and the Memory Café. These programs are designed to engage seniors through therapeutic activities that stimulate cognitive function and emotional well-being. The Music Movement and Memory program utilizes the power of music to evoke memories and promote interaction among participants, while the Memory Café offers a supportive environment for individuals living with dementia to socialize and share experiences with their caregivers.Before joining Foothills Caring Corps, Sherri built a diverse career in education and memory care, gaining invaluable insights into the transformative power of empathy and engagement. Her commitment to creating dementia-friendly communities is evident through her efforts in training and outreach, where she collaborates with local businesses and residents to enhance understanding and support for individuals facing cognitive challenges. Partnering with organizations like Arizona LEAD, Sherri advocates for accessibility and dignity in care, ensuring that seniors feel valued and included within their communities.Sherri’s personal values are deeply influenced by her Christian faith and strong family foundation, which instill resilience and a commitment to empowering others. A passionate advocate for women, she encourages young professionals to pursue their purpose wholeheartedly, emphasizing that giving generously to others often leads to the greatest personal fulfillment.Beyond her professional endeavors, Sherri embraces life guided by faith, family, and community. After becoming an empty nester, she and her husband relocated to Arizona, where they enjoy the state’s natural beauty and have discovered a mutual passion for hiking.Sherri Boozikee’s unwavering dedication to the elderly and her community exemplifies the spirit of service that thrives at Foothills Caring Corps, making a lasting impact on those she serves.Learn More about Sherri Boozikee:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/sherri-boozikee Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

