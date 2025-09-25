America’s Thrift Stores Opens in Murfreesboro with a Fresh & Fun Take on Thrift

A new kind of thrift experience brings style, value, and purpose to local shoppers

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Thrift Stores is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 1030 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130—marking its 33rd store overall and the 4th in Tennessee. The celebration kicks off Thursday, October 2 at 8:00 a.m. with doorbuster deals, exclusive giveaways, and an easy-to-navigate shopping experience that makes finding stylish steals *actually fun*.While new to Murfreesboro, America’s Thrift is a longtime favorite across the Southeast. For more than 40 years, it has earned a loyal following for its clean, organized stores, constantly refreshed inventory, and values-driven mission. The Murfreesboro location features a curated layout across hundreds of categories of Women’s, Men’s, and Kids’ apparel, home goods, shoes, handbags, and more. Designed to help shoppers find their style without the chaos.And with thousands of items added daily, it’s no exaggeration to say: It’s a New Store Every Day.“We know Murfreesboro already gets the appeal of thrift,” says CEO Chris Homewood. “We’re just turning up the volume on variety, ease, and impact, with a side of fun.”From Hidden Gems to Name Brands, All at Up to 70% OffWhether you're thrifting for a one-of-a-kind statement piece, name-brand jeans, or just browsing for the thrill of the find, America’s Thrift offers unbeatable value, with prices up to 70% off retail.Giving Back Feels Good (and So Does Cleaning Out Your Closet)America’s Thrift accepts donations of gently used clothing, electronics, and household goods, and now’s the perfect time to part ways with what no longer fits your life. Moving? Reorganizing? Kids outgrown their winter coats? Let it all go and make room for something better. Every donation supports local wish-granting through Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee and keeps usable goods out of landfills.Since the partnership began in 2019, America’s Thrift has donated over $700,000 to Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee, turning clutter into joy for children facing critical illness.“We’re so excited to welcome America’s Thrift Store to Middle Tennessee,” says Beth Torres, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee. “Every bag donated gets us closer to another life-changing wish.”And it doesn’t stop there. America’s Thrift also contributes to sustainability by diverting more than 60 million pounds of goods from landfills every year.Ready to Shop or Drop Off?Visit americasthrift.com/Murfreesboro for store hours, donation details, and job opportunities.About America’s Thrift StoresAmerica’s Thrift Stores is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. and is comprised of 33 stores throughout the Southeast. Well-known for its variety and selection, thanks largely to local donations, America’s Thrift is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee. Additionally, the company is a huge part of the reduce, reuse, recycle movement, helping to keep nearly 60 million pounds of goods out of local landfills each year. For more information, visit www.americasthrift.com

