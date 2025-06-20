America's Thrift Stores Opens Its Second Location In Chattanooga on Brainerd Road

America's Thrift Stores opening their new store on Brainerd Road Americas Thrift Stores is a new store every day! America's Thrift Stores is Not Your Mama's Thrift Stores.

Known for community support, America’s Thrift Stores brings a new thrifting experience to Brainerd road on June 25th

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Thrift Stores announces the opening of its newest store, coming to 5844 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411. The opening will be on Wednesday, June 25th, and is the 32nd store in the chain.The East Brainerd store opening will showcase 40+ categories in Women’s, Men’s, and Kids’ apparel, home goods, handbags, shoes, and other items true thrifters won’t want to miss. America’s Thrift Stores is known for restocking thousands of new items every day—staying true to its tagline, “Where it’s a New Store Every Day!” With up to 70% off the pricing of name-brand clothing and household goods, the store reinvents itself daily with donations from local and surrounding communities. This new location will also accept donations, including gently used clothing, electronics, and household goods.America’s Thrift gives back in several ways to its communities. It’s estimated that its stores keep over 60 million pounds of goods out of local landfills annually. Additionally, donations benefit the local community through a local partnership with Adult & Teen Challenge MidSouth. “For every pound of goods donated, we make a cash donation to Adult & Teen Challenge MidSouth, which helps Men & Women with addiction recovery services,” said Ken Sobaski, CEO of America’s Thrift.America’s Thrift Stores relies on the generous donations of the local community to collect used clothing and household items, which they then resell those items back to the community and share our profits with our charities, providing vital funding to help them improve lives affected by substance abuse, and assist children with illnesses.For more information about America’s Thrift Store or the partnership with Adult & Teen Challenge, please visit www.americasthrift.com/atcms ***For more information about career opportunities or about the upcoming America’s Thrift Store location in Chattanooga, please visit www.americasthrift.com/chattanooga-brainerd

We Are Not Your Mama's Thrift Store

