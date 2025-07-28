America’s Thrift Stores Announces Leadership Transition

Chris Homewood Named CEO as Ken Sobaski Retires, Joins Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Thrift Stores today announced that Ken Sobaski will retire from his role as chief executive officer after nearly 12 years of service. Sobaski will transition to the company’s board of directors, effective Aug. 18. Succeeding him as CEO is Chris Homewood, a veteran leader with an extensive background in both the military and retail sectors.“Ken has been more than a leader—he’s been a driving force behind our mission, our growth, and the culture he’s built with his exceptional leadership team,” said Paul Davis, chairman of the board. “We are thrilled to welcome Chris, whose people-first leadership and proven retail track record will guide America’s Thrift into its next chapter.”Sobaski’s Legacy of Growth and ImpactUnder Sobaski’s leadership, America’s Thrift Stores has become the Southeast’s premier thrift retailer. He built a high-performing team, personally recruiting 21 of the company’s top 25 leaders. Sobaski’s implementation of scalable systems enabled rapid growth, expanding the store count from 17 to 33 locations, growing revenue from $50 million when he joined the company to a projected revenue for 2025 surpassing $105 million. In addition to this growth America’s Thrift Stores under his leadership has experienced positive same store sales in 29 of the last 34 quarters.Beyond business success, the company now contributes nearly $3 million annually to its charity partners, creates approximately 300 jobs each year, and diverts nearly 50 million pounds of clothing annually from landfills.“It’s been the joy of my career to lead America’s Thrift Stores,” Sobaski said. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built. While I’m stepping back as CEO, I look forward to supporting Chris and continuing to champion our mission as a board member.”Homewood Brings People-First Philosophy and Operational ExcellenceHomewood, a former major in the U.S. Marine Corps, brings a wealth of experience from leadership roles at Target, Ross Dress for Less, and Dirt Cheap. Known for fostering mission-driven, people-centered cultures, Homewood’s values align seamlessly with those of America’s Thrift.“I’m honored to join America’s Thrift Stores,” Homewood said. “What drew me here was the heart of this organization, its purpose and its promise. My wife and I can’t wait to get to Birmingham and continue building on the incredible foundation Ken and his leadership team have established.”About America’s Thrift StoresHeadquartered in Birmingham, Ala., America’s Thrift Stores operates 33 locations across the Southeast. Fueled by local donations, the company is known for its wide selection and commitment to sustainability, keeping nearly 50 million pounds of goods out of landfills each year.

