A Solo Doctoral Art Exhibition: A Celebration of Inspirational Visual Artist Professors

Ligel Lambert —A Celebration of Inspirational Visual Artist Professors Solo Doctoral Exhibition by Ligel Lambert Opens at the Macy Art Gallery—Columbia University. Ligel Lambert’s Solo Doctoral Exhibition at Macy Art Gallery at Teachers College, Columbia University

Ligel Lambert’s solo doctoral show at the Macy Art Gallery, Columbia University, celebrates Black male artist professors with Fauvist-inspired portraits

This exhibition is both a tribute and a call to recognize the lasting influence of Black male artist professors who have shaped generations of artists and educators” — Ligel Lambert

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Macy Art Gallery at Teachers College, Columbia University, is proud to present "A Celebration of Inspirational Visual Artist Professors," a solo doctoral exhibition by visual artist and adjunct professor Ligel Lambert . The opening reception will take place on Thursday, October 30, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Macy Art Gallery, located at 525 West 120th Street, New York City. PleaseThis exhibition honors Black male artists who have significantly influenced the art world and higher education through their roles as professors at art colleges and other historically White universities across the United States. Through his signature Fauvist-inspired portraits, Ligel captures the symbolic presence and enduring legacies of these influential figures.The evening reception will include an artist talk in which Lambert will discuss his creative process and his research on transformational and inclusive leadership in the arts and academia. This event provides a unique opportunity to reflect on the intersections of art, leadership, education, and cultural legacy.One of the featured works in the exhibition, Symbolic Representation of Derrick Adams (2024), exemplifies Ligel’s vibrant and expressive style, combining acrylic and paper on canvas to highlight the symbolic role of artists as professors and community leaders.Reception Details:- 📍 Macy Art Gallery, Teachers College, Columbia University, 525 West 120th Street, New York, NY- 🗓 Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 5:00–7:00 PMImportant Information for Non-Columbia Guests: Visitors who are not affiliated with Columbia University must complete the Reception RSVP Form by Tuesday, October 28, at 4:00 PM to be added to the guest list. A government-issued ID is required for entry.“This exhibition is both a tribute and a call to recognize the lasting influence of Black male artist professors who have shaped generations of artists and educators,” says Lambert. “Through these portraits, I aim to honor their contributions while sparking conversations about leadership, inclusion, access, and representation in higher education at visual art programs and art education programs from across the United States.”About the ArtistLigel Lambert is a visual artist, adjunct professor, and doctoral candidate at Teachers College, Columbia University. His work combines painting, collage, and symbolic representation, exploring themes of identity, leadership, and cultural legacy. His works are held in public and private collections, including those of RMIT University (Melbourne, Australia), the Tisdell Cottage Foundation, and the City of Jacksonville (Florida).About The Macy Art GalleryFounded in 1914, the Macy Art Gallery is one of New York City’s oldest university galleries. It serves as an educational and cultural resource for both the Teachers College community and the public. The gallery hosts exhibitions that highlight the work of established, emerging, and student artists across a wide range of disciplines, aiming to foster dialogue at the intersection of art, education, and social change.

