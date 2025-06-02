NYC Artist Launches Groundbreaking Book Honoring Inspirational Artist-Professors —Sponsorships Now Available

Painting Inspirational Artists & Professors: The Black Male Artist Professor Series Book — Painting Inspirational Artists & Professors: The Black Male Artist Professor Series By Ligel Lambert Ligel Lambert: Artist, Professor, and Author at Work in His Bronx Studio, 2024

Support a groundbreaking book honoring 25 Black male artist-professors—celebrating their impact on art, education, leadership, and legacy.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sponsorship Opportunities Now Open for August 2026 NYC LaunchArtist, professor, and cultural visionary Ligel Lambert is proud to announce the upcoming publication of a transformative new book: Painting Inspirational Artists & Professors: The Black Male Artist Professor Series. This visually stunning and historically necessary volume, published in August 2026, celebrates the stories, scholarship, and artistry of 25 pioneering Black male artist professors whose work has redefined the intersection of art, education, and Black identity in America.With sponsorship opportunities now available, this book project invites individuals, cultural institutions, and corporate partners to align with a movement that honors legacy, promotes equity, and brings visibility to underrepresented voices in higher education and the arts.A Tribute to Art, Leadership, and Black ExcellenceAt a time when representation in academia and the arts remains crucial, Painting Inspirational Artists & Professors offers an unprecedented celebration of the Black male artist-professor—those who lead, inspire, teach, and transform. These visionaries have mastered their artistic mediums and shaped generations of students and cultural thought across university campuses and communities.Featured artists include:Ligel Lambert, Sanford Biggers, Dr. James Rolling, Jr., Kerry James Marshall, Didier William, Jacob Lawrence, William T. Williams, Robert Reed, Derrick Adams, Meleko Mokgosi, Odili Donald Odita, Sharif Bey, Richard Mayhew, Mark Thomas Gibson, Aaron Douglas, Stephen Carpenter II, Charles White, Stanley Whitney, Imo Nse Imeh, Larry Walker, Nick Cave, Glenn Ligon, David Driskell, Bernard Young, and Joseph Norman.Why Sponsor?Your sponsorship will uplift the visibility of trailblazing Black men in the arts and higher education while aligning your brand with a veteran-owned, Black-owned NYC-based business committed to justice, education, and cultural impact.Sponsoring this project allows you to:Promote diversity in higher education and the visual artsSupport visibility and equity for Black male artist-professorsAlign your brand with a powerful and values-driven cultural mission.Receive meaningful recognition through physical books, exclusive art, event visibility, and national media coverage.Sponsorship Tiers – Be Part of the LegacyLEGACY SPONSOR – $25,000+Custom 36" x 48" commissioned painting by Ligel LambertTribute inspired by your organization’s mission or book themesAcknowledgment in the front matter (“This book made possible by…”)Logo placement on the inside front and back coversDouble-page sponsor spread (photo, quote, narrative)Featured speaker opportunity at the NYC book launch30 signed copies for your organization or community initiativePress kit profile, event banners, media mentions6+ social media spotlights and a personalized thank-you videoPLATINUM SPONSOR – $10,000+Full-page sponsor message or adLogo on back coverSponsor profile on book website and in digital press kitVerbal & visual recognition at events and panels20 signed books4 social media shout-outsOption to sponsor a school or college donation programGOLD SPONSOR – $5,000Half-page message or ad in the sponsor sectionLogo on event signage and website10 signed copiesFeatured in press mentions and 3 social media highlightsRecognition at the NYC book launchSILVER SPONSOR – $2,500Quarter-page logo or statement5 signed copies2 social media acknowledgmentsLogo on website and recognition in digital materialsBRONZE SPONSOR – $1,000Name/logo listed in the sponsor section of the book2 signed copiesMention in one social media post.Listed in the launch event thank-youCOMMUNITY SUPPORTER – $500Name listed under “Community Supporters” in the book1 signed copyThank-you on website and sponsor newsletterAdd-On Sponsorships: Customize Your ImpactSponsor a School Book Donation – $1,000Donate 15 copies to an NYC public school in your name, with a digital thank-you and social media feature.Artist Talk or Workshop Sponsorship – $2,500+Host a co-branded artist talk or public webinar with Ligel Lambert.Branded Bookmark or Insert – $500Place a custom message or branded insert in copies distributed at events.Grounded in NYC, Global in ImpactThis project will culminate in an August 2026 book launch in New York City featuring a panel of artists, public readings, and a gallery-style art installation. Sponsors will have exclusive access to this event and be featured in national media and press materials.Lambert, a veteran, educator, and interdisciplinary artist, brings nearly two decades of experience in studio practice and classroom innovation. His work is rooted in the belief that education and art are essential tools for transformation.“This book isn’t just about art—it’s about visibility, mentorship, and honoring the paths that made room for us. It’s about legacy. It’s about lifting up those who made a way.” — Ligel Lambert, Artist & Author.Sponsorships are open now through January 2026. Media kits, visual previews, and sponsorship guides are available upon request. Join Ligel Lambert in preserving, celebrating, and amplifying the transformative power of Black male artist professors—because their stories, art, and leadership matter.For media inquiries, partnership proposals, or to become a sponsor:Contact: info@theartofligelllc.comVisit: https://ligel.com/products/book-sponsorship-opportunities Follow: @ligellambert on Instagram#BlackMaleArtists #BlackProfessorsMatter #ArtAndEquity #LigelLambert #NYCArts #SponsorshipOpportunity #SupportBlackArt #CulturalLeadership #PaintingInspirationalArtists

