NYC Artist Ligel Lambert’s Portraits Contribute to Diabetes Awareness Efforts

Artist-Professor Derrick Adams in Color and Symbol: A Portrait by Artist-Professor Ligel Lambert Artist-Professor Sharif Bey in Color and Symbol: A Portrait by Artist-Professor Ligel Lambert Artist-Professor Robert Reed in Color and Symbol: A Portrait by Artist-Professor Ligel Lambert

Art for a cause: Ligel Lambert’s portrait series contributes 5% of proceeds to diabetes awareness and research.

I believe that portraiture should do more than replicate an image—it should resonate with the viewer on a deeper level,” says Lambert. “I aim always to tell a story with color, texture, and symbolism.” — Ligel Lambert

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed interdisciplinary artist and educator Ligel Lambert, MFA, is now accepting portrait commissions for 2025 . Known for his dynamic fusion of Fauvist-inspired color palettes, geometric abstraction, and deep symbolic storytelling, Lambert’s portraiture offers collectors and art lovers the chance to own a one-of-a-kind painting that honors and elevates the human spirit.Each custom portrait is a carefully considered work of art, hand-painted by Ligel and designed to capture more than just a likeness—it brings the subject’s story, soul, and emotional resonance to life.Whether you're memorializing a loved one, marking a milestone, or investing in a bespoke piece for your home or collection, Lambert provides an artistic experience that is as meaningful as it is visually powerful.The Signature Lambert StyleLigel’s artistic approach is rooted in narrative and abstraction, balancing intuitive energy with technical control. Each portrait draws from a triad of techniques:1. Geometric abstraction: Using shape and form to emphasize emotional and psychological dimensions2. Fauvist color theory: Vibrant, expressive color to evoke atmosphere and personality3. Symbolic association: The inclusion of colors, objects, or patterns representing elements of the subject’s identity, background, or aspirationsPortraiture traditions, artistic visual culture, historical art references, and the transformative power of symbolism in art deeply inspire Ligel Lambert’s work. Drawing from classical and contemporary influences, his portraits are not just representations but visual narratives—infused with layered meaning, cultural references, and emotional depth. Each brushstroke is deliberate, and every element within the composition is thoughtfully placed to reflect the subject’s identity, essence, and story. Through bold color choices, geometric abstraction, and symbolic association, Lambert reimagines portraiture as a medium for transformation, inviting viewers to engage with art that speaks to personal legacy and broader cultural significance.“I believe that portraiture should do more than replicate an image—it should resonate with the viewer on a deeper level,” says Lambert. “My aim is always to tell a story with color, texture, and symbolism.”What’s Included in a Commission?Each commissioned portrait includes:1. A custom original painting tailored to your vision2. An optional consultation session (via Zoom, phone, or in-studio)3. A Certificate of Authenticity, signed by the artist4. Optional framing and domestic or international shipping5. Close communication throughout the creative processClients can submit one or more reference photos, share meaningful elements to include (such as heirlooms, color symbolism, or cultural references), and choose the medium and size that best suit their space and vision.Media, Sizes & TimelineChoose from:1. Acrylic – Bright, modern, and fast-drying2. Watercolor – Delicate, emotive, and expressive3. Oil – Timeless, rich, and layeredPaintings are created on archival paper or museum-grade canvas, with sizes ranging from:1. 16” x 20” (minimum)2. Up to 72” x 96” (maximum), for larger installations or statement pieces3. Average turnaround time is 8 to 20 weeks, depending on scale and complexity.Themes & OccasionsCommissioned portraits are perfect for:1. Weddings & anniversaries2. Birthdays & graduations3. Memorials or legacies4. Executive or public service recognitions5. Pet portraits or family heirlooms6. Retirement celebrations7. Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or other holidays8. Cultural or heritage tributes9. Personal milestones or achievements10. Celebrating new parents or newborns11. Housewarmings or new beginnings12. Honoring educators, mentors, or community leaders13. Professional branding or book covers14. Philanthropic or activist tributes15. Honoring creative or artistic collaborations16. Cultural and personal storytelling17. Art collectors seeking original, symbolic workNo two commissions are alike—each is a distinct collaboration between the artist and the client.In alignment with his values and personal journey, Ligel donates 5% of all portrait commissions to the American Diabetes Association. Diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes at the age of 39, Ligel views his art as both a creative and healing practice.“Living with diabetes has shaped how I think about time, purpose, and connection,” Ligel shares. “Giving back to organizations doing life-saving work is one way I honor that part of my journey.”This initiative allows collectors to not only invest in art but also support diabetes research, education, and advocacy.About Ligel Lambert, MFALigel Lambert is a Haitian-American visual artist, educator, and doctoral candidate living and working in New York City. He holds a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Interdisciplinary Art and Painting from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia (2013), a Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of West Florida (2021), and a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Graphic Design (2011). He is currently pursuing a doctorate at Teachers College, Columbia University.Ligel’s artwork is part of both private and public collections, including:1. RMIT University (Melbourne, Australia)2. Tisdell Cottage Foundation3. Coastal Jazz Association (Savannah, GA)4. City of Jacksonville (Florida)5. The personal collections of Wycliffe Gordon and Kasseem Dean (Swizz Beatz)His work has been exhibited across the U.S., Asia, and the Caribbean and is celebrated for its cross-cultural fluency, emotional depth, and contemporary aesthetics. In addition to his studio practice, Ligel serves as an adjunct professor at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design and an adjunct lecturer at Hunter College, The City University of New York, where he mentors the next generation of visual artists and creative thinkers.With limited availability each season to ensure quality and personal attention, commissions for Summer and Fall 2025 are now open. A deposit secures your place in the production queue, with initial consultations scheduled shortly after purchase.To commission your own portrait or to view Ligel’s portfolio, visit: https://ligel.com/pages/commission-me or follow @ligellambert on Instagram.Media Inquiries & CollaborationsLigel Lambert is available for press interviews, studio visits, and speaking engagements. For a press kit, artwork licensing, or media collaboration, contact:THE ART OF LIGEL LLCEmail: INFO@THEARTOFLIGELLLC.COMPhone: 1.800. 412. 1157

Commission a Custom Portrait Painting by Ligel Lambert, MFA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.