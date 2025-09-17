AHVAP Logo FAHVAP Seal

Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) Announces 2025 Fellows

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals ( AHVAP ) is announcing the new 2025 Fellows of the association, which recognizes healthcare leaders and professionals who have demonstrated substantial contributions to the specialty of healthcare value analysis.These exceptional leaders have been selected through a rigorous review process based on their national contributions to the healthcare value analysis specialty, AHVAP, professional experience, educational and board certification background, leadership and collaboration, advocacy, commitment to continuing education, and letters of recommendation from their peers attesting to the impact of their work.The new 2025 fellows for AHVAP include Jasmine Jarrett, Joanna Williams, Amanda Conner, Jodi Katz, Daniel Toomey, and Andrew Preising. These healthcare leaders have earned the new post-nominal designation FAHVAP.“We are proud to announce the newest class of AHVAP Fellows, recognizing these exceptional professionals for their outstanding contributions to healthcare value analysis. Their advancement to Fellow status is a testament to their leadership, expertise, and commitment to driving excellence in our field.,” said Karen Niven, MS, BSN, RN, CVAHP, FACHDM, FNAP, FAHVAP, President of the Board of Directors for AHVAP."By recognizing these leaders of our specialty, AHVAP continues to build a stronger healthcare value analysis specialty and strengthen the bench of leaders in the field. The AHVAP Fellows Program recognizes value analysis professionals that have demonstrated substantial impact across multiple aspects of the specialty." said AHVAP Executive Director, Dr. Hudson Garrett.About AHVAP:The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is the leading authority dedicated to advancing healthcare value analysis through innovation, collaboration, and education. AHVAP connects professionals across the healthcare spectrum to promote best practices that enhance patient care, optimize costs, and drive continuous improvement in healthcare delivery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.