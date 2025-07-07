AHVAP Executive Director earns credential in Artificial Intelligence Governance from HFMA

AHVAP Logo

AHVAP Executive Director, Dr. Hudson Garrett, earns credential in Artificial Intelligence Governance from the Healthcare Financial Management Association

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals ( AHVAP ) has announced that Executive Director and Executive Vice President, Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr,, recently earned the Micro-Credential in Artificial Intelligence Governance, a designation awarded by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).This comprehensive yet targeted certification equips healthcare professionals with practical skills in artificial intelligence ( AI ) compliance, risk management and ethical compliance specific to healthcare. The extensive HFMA micro-credential curriculum and exam spans multiple critical domains including Introduction to AI in Healthcare, AI Governance Committee Operations, Enterprise AI Risk Mitigation, Incident Response for AI Applications, Conflict of Interest Standards, Whistleblower Protection for AI Compliance, and AI Governance Policies. In addition to the HFMA Micro-Credential, Dr. Garrett holds the prestigious Association AI Professional Certification from Sidecar.Developed in collaboration with ALIGNMT AI, a company that specializes in AI compliance for healthcare, the seven in-depth courses that comprise this certification cover AI governance committee operations, enterprise AI risk mitigation, incident response for AI applications, conflict of interest standards, whistleblower protection for AI compliance, and AI governance policies.“AI in healthcare has the potential to be transformational in many ways,” said HFMA Director of Professional Practice and Partner Relationships Todd Nelson, FHFMA. “Our Micro-Credential in AI Governance helps healthcare finance professionals lead in the ethical and compliant adoption of AI technologies and enhances their organization’s credibility and readiness for regulatory changes.”About AHVAP:The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is the leading authority dedicated to advancing healthcare value analysis through innovation, collaboration, and education. AHVAP connects professionals across the healthcare spectrum to promote best practices that enhance patient care, optimize costs, and drive continuous improvement in healthcare delivery.About HFMAThe Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips more than 126,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

