AHVAP Announces the AHVAP Center of Evidence-Based Practice—Powered by the Johns Hopkins Model

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals ( AHVAP ) today announced the launch of its new AHVAP Center for Evidence-Based Practice , a dedicated resource hub designed to equip value analysis practitioners and Industry Partners with a proven, step-by-step framework for translating research into high-impact decisions. Leveraging the renowned Johns Hopkins Nursing Evidence-Based Practice Model, the Center will help members systematically ask, acquire, appraise, apply, and assess evidence within the specialty of healthcare value analysis.“Today marks a milestone in our mission to advance rigorous, data-driven decision-making across healthcare value analysis,” said Dr. Hudson Garrett, Executive Director and Executive Vice President of AHVAP. “By adopting the Johns Hopkins Model to the specialty of Healthcare Value Analysis, our members will gain not only the tools to identify best practices, but also the methodologies to demonstrate measurable clinical and financial impact—ultimately strengthening patient safety and organizational performance.”Key features of the AHVAP Center for Evidence-Based Practice include:-Interactive Learning Modules: Self-paced courses covering each step of the Johns Hopkins Model, complete with quizzes and CEU credit options.-Custom Appraisal Worksheets: Tailored templates to rate evidence quality, feasibility, and return on investment for value analysis projects.-Case Study Library: Real-world success stories from AHVAP member institutions and Industry Partners, showcasing outcomes such as infection-rate reduction and supply-cost savings.-Guided Project Planner: A downloadable roadmap that guides users from formulating a clinical question through outcome evaluation.-Interactive Member Forum: A private discussion board for peer collaboration, sharing best practices, and accessing expert support housed on the AHVAP Member's-only Circle Community.By integrating the Johns Hopkins Evidence-Based Practice Model into our value analysis framework, we are equipping our members with a gold-standard methodology to drive meaningful, measurable improvements in both patient outcomes and fiscal stewardship,” said Karen Niven, President of the Board of Directors for AHVAP. “This Center embodies our commitment to elevate the specialty by ensuring every recommendation—from product selection to process redesign—is grounded in the highest level of scientific rigor.”The AHVAP Center for Evidence-Based Practice is now live and accessible to all AHVAP members via the organization’s online portal. Additional tools, resources, and templates will be added to the Center in the coming months. Success stories will also be featured in AHVAP's new peer-reviewed journal, the Journal of Healthcare Value Analysis.About AHVAPThe Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is a professional organization dedicated to advancing the field of healthcare value analysis. Through education, professional development and advancement, and networking, AHVAP supports value analysis professionals in their efforts to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care to patients and communities.

