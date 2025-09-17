Iowa high schoolers can explore AI through a free “AI bootcamp”

In partnership with the Governor's STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education, The Mark Cuban Foundation and Cortevea Agriscience are hosting a free AI Boot Camp for high school students.

This camp is designed to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) through hands-on learning with emerging and relevant technologies.

“Students who participate in this AI Bootcamp will be on the forefront of AI use and development,” said Michelle Meier, computer science consultant at the Department. “They will gain hands-on experiences using and creating AI tools in new ways and will learn about the computer science foundations on which AI is built. With the help from mentors in the field, they’ll use AI to solve real-world problems aligned to their own interests.”

Students who apply and are selected for the boot camp will explore AI and emerging technologies instruction and related entrepreneurship or career options while applying ethics to various scenarios through the creation of a capstone project, all while being mentored by community professionals.

The benefit for students goes beyond the three days of the boot camp itself as students who complete the program will continue to receive mentorship and AI learning opportunities through high school graduation.

This free AI Bootcamp will be offered over 20 hours and three separate days on Nov. 1, 8, and 15.

While a technical track is offered, no previous computer science experience is necessary for success.

Applications are open now for students in grades 9-12. Eligible applicants must live within 150 miles of the event's location, Cortenva’s Carver Research Center in Johnston, Iowa. Applications are due Sept. 30.

To learn more, check out event flyer or visit www.markcubanai.org. Questions can be directed to Michelle Meier at michelle.meier@iowa.gov.