The Barton Partnership Earns Third Consecutive Forbes Recognition for Management Consulting Excellence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Barton Partnership, recognised for its expertise in management consulting and talent strategy solutions, has been named to Forbes' prestigious World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2025 list for the third consecutive year. This achievement underscores the firm's continued excellence in delivering transformative consulting solutions across multiple industries and functional areas.

Since its establishment, The Barton Partnership has built a solid reputation for effectively connecting organisations with strategic talent solutions and innovative management consulting approaches. The Forbes recognition, compiled in collaboration with leading market research firm Statista, represents an independent validation of the firm's market-leading expertise and client-focused methodology.

"We're honoured to receive this recognition from Forbes for the third year running," said Oliver Phoenix, CEO for The Barton Partnership. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients. Our approach keeps organisations at the heart of everything we do, focusing on creating strategic talent solutions that drive transformative business outcomes."

The Barton Partnership takes a comprehensive approach that extends beyond typical consulting solutions. Rigorous assessment processes are in place to understand client needs and market dynamics, and they match organisations with strategic talent solutions that align with their specific business objectives. The Barton Partnership offers ongoing strategic guidance to help clients navigate complex market challenges and stay competitive in their sectors. Dedicated consulting teams are available to assist organisations throughout the engagement process, ensuring seamless implementation and sustained results. To relieve clients of operational complexities, they use streamlined consulting processes, allowing organisations to focus on their core business goals.

The Forbes recognition is based on extensive national surveys across the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany, plus a global survey of 8,900 consultants and clients in 29 countries worldwide. Survey respondents recommended consulting firms across 13 industries and 15 functional areas, with firms receiving five-star ratings for being "very frequently" recommended in the top 10% of responses.

"At The Barton Partnership, we believe the right strategic approach can transform an organisation, its culture, and ultimately its market position," Oliver Phoenix continued. "We're excited to continue offering clients the same high standards of service that have established us as a trusted partner for organisations seeking innovative talent strategy solutions."

Overall, The Barton Partnership's third consecutive Forbes recognition signifies their sustained excellence in management consulting and talent strategy services. They continue to offer innovative solutions to meet organisations' strategic demands while supporting long-term business development. This achievement highlights the firm's dedication to advancing consulting excellence across the markets they serve.

