Parking BOXX Announces Enhanced Payment Solutions

Early feedback shows up to 25% faster transaction times and enhanced customer satisfaction, aligning with our mission to make parking profitable and user-friendly.” — Renee Smith, Parking Boxx CTO

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parking BOXX, a leader in parking control systems with over 85 years of expertise, today unveiled significant advancements in its payment ecosystem through the integration to Cybersource platform to enable the PAX A920 Pro. These enhancements build on Parking BOXX's commitment to deliver secure, flexible, and efficient payment processing for parking operators, enabling faster transactions, reduced costs, and improved revenue management across small urban lots to high-volume facilities throughout North America.

Parking BOXX has powered parking operations from Los Angeles to the Caribbean and Newfoundland, handling thousands of daily vehicles and generating millions in annual revenue. The company's cloud-based CloudEASE software, smart meters, barrier gates, and full-featured systems already set the industry standard for reliability and customization. This latest integration with cutting-edge payment technologies addresses key pain points like transaction speed, security, and multi-processor flexibility, allowing operators to choose their preferred banking partners and both helping to maintain PCI compliance and EMV certification.

"These new payment integrations represent a leap forward in accommodating high volume attended parking payments as effortless and secure as possible," said Renee Smith, CTO of Parking BOXX. "By partnering with ISVPay for optimized processing, incorporating the robust PAX A920 Pro terminal, and enabling Cybersource platform we're empowering operators to provide drivers with frictionless experiences or as. Early feedback shows up to 25% faster transaction times and enhanced customer satisfaction, aligning with our mission to make parking profitable and user-friendly."

Key Features of the Enhanced Payment Solutions Parking BOXX's updated payment platform combines its existing hardware—like entry/exit terminals, pay stations, and kiosks—with these new integrations for end-to-end automation.

Highlights include:

PAX A920 Pro Terminal for High-Performance, Mobile Payments: The PAXA920 Pro, a next-generation Android-based SmartPOS terminal, is now integrated into Parking BOXX pay stations and kiosks. Featuring a quad-core 1.4 GHz processor, 8GB storage, 1GB RAM, a 5.5-inch touchscreen, built-in camera, high-speed thermal printer, and optional infrared barcode scanner, it delivers fast, responsive performance for multitasking in dynamic environments. Supporting NFC, EMV, and MSP payments, the terminal helps ensure secure, reliable operations with a high-capacity battery for extended use. Ideal for high-volume sites, it enhances usability with its ergonomic design and reduces wait times by up to 40%.

ISVPay Integration for Flexible, Scalable Processing: As an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) solution, ISVPay allows Parking BOXX operators to select their own payment processors and banks without being locked into proprietary systems. This integration supports unattended EMV-certified transactions, contactless payments, in-app and e-commerce options, and tokenization for secure storage of card data.

Cybersource platform for Global Reach and PAX A920 Pro: Cybersource Platform enables clients to support a range of devices from countertop, mobile, portable and unattended in-person environments, making it easy for businesses to accept payments across multiple channels. The Cybersource platform also supports wallets in 150+ currencies across 165+ countries and territories.

These solutions are fully compatible with Parking BOXX's existing hardware and third-party systems, supporting validations, coupons, multi-rate structures, and contactless transactions via EMV, NFC, and mobile wallets. CloudEASE provides customizable dashboards for real-time analytics on revenue, transaction volumes, and settlement speeds, with robust security like tokenization and PCI standards. Designed for sectors including airports, hospitals, hotels, municipalities, and commercial centers.

For more information on these payment enhancements or to schedule a demo, visit https://parkingboxx.com or contact sales at 800-518-1230.

About Parking BOXX

Parking BOXX is a leading North American manufacturer of parking control equipment and software, offering full-featured systems, smart meters, and cloud-based management solutions. With over 85 years of experience, Parking BOXX powers reliable operations for high-volume sites, generating millions in revenue while prioritizing ease of use, security, and customization. The company serves a wide range of clients including government agencies, airports & hotels, ensuring efficient traffic flow and revenue optimization.

About ISVPay

ISVPay is a leading provider of integrated payment solutions, purpose-built for independent software vendors and SaaS platforms. With a focus on innovation, flexibility, and seamless integration, ISVPay empowers software companies to embed payments into their applications quickly and securely enhancing user experience, increasing revenue, and reducing time to market. Backed by a team of payment industry veterans, ISVPay delivers enterprise-grade technology and hands-on support to help partners scale confidently in an evolving digital economy. Visit www.isvpay.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.