ISVPay Acceptance Devices Now Available on Cybersource Platform to Offer Integrated Payments

By connecting to Cybersource Platform, ISVPay will enable easy payment integration and unified sales channel management through their payment platform.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISVPay, a leading provider of integrated payment solutions for software vendors and vertical-specific applications, announced today it is working with Visa Acceptance Solutions to offer Acceptance Devices on the Cybersource Platform, an open, network-agnostic ecosystem offering modular payments services akin to an app store for sellers. Through ISVPay’s work with Cybersource, ISVPay is enabling ISVs to integrate in-person payments directly into their software while accessing value-added services like tokenization and omnichannel customer insights.

This collaboration delivers a streamlined, future-ready solution for ISVs and merchants that helps modernize payment acceptance and enhance their customer experience.

The ISVPay Acceptance Devices product, built on the Cybersource Platform, allows software vendors to offer businesses a turnkey, in-person payment solution that’s already certified and ready for deployment. Acceptance Devices include countertop, mobile, portable, and unattended form factors—offering flexibility across various industries and use cases. By using Cybersource Token Management Service, ISVPay empowers its partners to unify their in-store and online channels, providing a holistic view of the customer journey and enabling more personalized engagement.

Case Study Spotlight:

A software company specializing in parking lot and garage management successfully integrated Cybersource's Acceptance Device Solution with its Android-based app using ISVPay’s expertise. The implementation—powered by the Visa Acceptance Platform and deployed on the PAX A77 device—enabled secure, card-present payment acceptance at entry gates and kiosks. ISVPay provided critical guidance to ensure seamless integration, PCI DSS compliance, and long-term scalability, ultimately enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience across parking locations.

For more information about ISVPay and this collaboration with Cybersource, a Visa Acceptance Solution, visit ISVPay.io or contact Sarah Adams, sales@isvpay.io.

About ISVPay

ISVPay.io is a leading provider of integrated payment solutions, purpose-built for independent software vendors (ISVs) and SaaS platforms. With a focus on innovation, flexibility, and seamless integration, ISVPay.io empowers software companies to embed payments into their applications quickly and securely enhancing user experience, increasing revenue, and reducing time to market. Backed by a team of payment industry veterans, ISVPay.io delivers enterprise-grade technology and hands-on support to help partners scale confidently in an evolving digital economy.

For more information, visit www.isvpay.io.

