ISVPay Announces Collaboration with CyberSource Corporation, a Visa solution

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISVPay, a leading provider of embedded payment solutions, is proud to announce a collaboration with Cybersource, a Visa Acceptance Solution, a global leader in digital payments. This collaboration enables Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to unlock new revenue opportunities and enhance their offerings with value-added services through Visa Acceptance Solutions.

Through this collaboration, ISVPay will leverage Cybersource’s cutting-edge payment acceptance technologies to streamline the integration of frictionless and secure payment processing within ISV platforms. Winners in the digital economy need to offer leading online, in-app, unattended, dynamic subscriptions, and more. This collaboration can lead to enhanced innovation, shared expertise, and improved market positioning. This is where Cybersource comes in, providing ISVs with the tools and support they need to navigate these challenges while helping maximize growth potential. By utilizing Cybersource, Visa Acceptance Solution ISVs can offer their clients an improved transaction experience, driving customer satisfaction while expanding their business potential.

A key component is ISVPay’s integration with the Cybersource Platform, an open, network-agnostic ecosystem that offers modular payment services similar to an app store for sellers. This enables ISVs to easily integrate Visa Acceptance Solution’s innovative payment solutions, benefiting from globalization, network tokens, and simplified integration processes. The Cybersource Platform enhances ISVPay’s capabilities, allowing ISVs to expand into new markets, enhance security, and deliver a frictionless payment experience to their customers.

“Our joint effort with Cybersource, a Visa Acceptance Solution, marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower ISVs with advanced global payment solutions,” said Sarah Adams, Chief Revenue Officer at ISVPay. “By integrating Visa’s innovative acceptance solutions and leveraging the Cybersource Platform, we provide our ISV partners with a path to additional revenue streams while enhancing the overall payment experience for merchants and their customers.”

ISVPay’s onboarding and reporting platform, integrated with Visa’s value-added services, empowers ISVs to streamline payment acceptance, enhance operational efficiency, and drive greater profitability. With Visa’s trusted global network and robust security features, ISVs can offer their end users a frictionless, secure, and dependable payment experience.

This collaboration underscores ISVPay’s commitment to providing ISVs with the tools and technologies needed to stay competitive in an evolving digital economy. By using Visa’s comprehensive acceptance solutions, ISVs can scale their businesses, enhance customer engagement, and drive sustainable growth.

