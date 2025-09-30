NYC Big Book Award® Deems Rev. Dr. TLC Distinguished Favorite Among Authors

2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite 2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Author Rev. Dr. Terrlyn L. Curry Avery NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 NYC Big Book Award recognized two books by Rev. Dr. Terrlyn L. Curry Avery (Rev. Dr. TLC) as distinguished favorites in their respective categories. " In Quietness, Confidence, & Strength: Prayers to Deepen, Elevate, & Expand Your Relationships" in the category of Spirituality, and " Dismantling Racism: Healing Separation From the Inside Out " in the category of Racism.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.“In Quietness, Confidence, & Strength” is a profound collection of prayers thoughtfully crafted to guide readers on a transformative exploration. Rev. Dr. TLC invites the reader to elevate their relationships with the Sacred, themselves, and community. Through these heartfelt prayers, readers embark on a spiritual odyssey that transcends traditional boundaries, fostering a profound connection with the Sacred. The prayers serve as a guiding light, offering insights into self-discovery, promoting empowerment, and fostering an understanding of the sacred tapestry that binds us all. This book is a testament to the power of prayer in nurturing and elevating the human experience while simultaneously embracing new ways of engaging with the Sacred."In Dismantling Racism," the Rev. Dr. TLC tackles this subject with finesse and instills hope that it is possible to achieve racial equity.Rev. Dr. TLC provides tools and insights that can help one move beyond the symbolic gestures of racial equity as witnessed in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. She invites one to fully commit to advocating for social transformation by going inward to connect with your own divine wisdom, a process she calls the sacred intelligence journey of faith.Each chapter offers strategies and reflection questions, plus a section on transforming racial narratives, all designed to help the reader stay focused on the work of racial diversity and inclusion.In 2025, the NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well-established authors, small and large press, and first-time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; Muse Literary; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.View the NYC Big Book distinguished favorites: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-favorites ___About the AuthorRev. Dr. TLC is a trailblazing pastologist—a licensed psychologist and ordained minister — and distinguished speaker, coach, and transformational leader.Her focus is on guiding individuals towards sacred intelligence—the internal wellspring that propels them towards intelligent choices, honoring the Sacred while embracing our shared humanity.Specializing in coaching highly influential leaders committed to world transformation, Rev. Dr. TLC is the go-to expert for spiritual, life, and career coaching. Her coaching extends beyond personal renewal, providing support to leaders aiming to dismantle systemic racial disparities and effect positive change in their spheres of influence.Rev. Dr. TLC empowers leaders to foster crucial conversations on race and leadership development, understand the impact of racism and unconscious bias on hiring practices and financial goals, and grasp how racism affects employees and workplace dynamics. With a rich history of bridging racial divides in institutions and communities, she is a catalyst for promoting racial equity.She serves as the pastor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Presbyterian Church and as the Interim Executive Director of the Healing Racism Institute in Springfield, MA. Rev. Dr. TLC holds a B.S. from Howard University, a Ph.D. from Hofstra University, and a Master of Divinity from Yale University___NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.Join us for the Independent Press Award, deadlines every December and announced every spring, is open to independent authors and publishers. Visit: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2025winners Join us at the Awards Dinner on April 25th to celebrate the recipients of both programs as they receive their awards on stage. The dinner is part of the BookCAMP event, a publishing industry conference held in the New York metro area, April 24-25, 2026, https://www.independentpressaward.com/ipabookcamp

