AVEVA launches ‘Radical Collaboration’ documentary highlighting the need for systemic change

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --- AVEVA has launched a documentary titled ‘Radical Collaboration’, exploring the need for concerted action from industries, governments and technology leaders to address climate change- The documentary includes examples of companies utilising digitalisation and industrial intelligence to tackle decarbonisationAVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving innovation and sustainability, has launched a documentary titled ‘Radical Collaboration’ which explores how digitalisation and industrial intelligence can drive decarbonisation across industries.The short film discusses how climate change is the most urgent challenge of our time and how collaboration across different sectors is the key to driving measurable decarbonisation. The documentary explores how digitalisation is enabling new ways of working, combining information with human ingenuity to unlock greater efficiency. It also demonstrates how action on reducing energy use and emissions can spark new opportunities for growth, while boosting commercial resilience, competitiveness and long-term success.“AVEVA has been partnering with industry for over 50 years. Today, companies face their toughest test as this generation looks to tackle climate change. Climate change is a complex problem that is difficult to deal with in silos. A concerted action from industries, governments and technology leaders is the only way we will unlock systemic change and reduce carbon emissions,” states Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA.The documentary also gives both in-the-moment examples of companies driving change, such as Henkel as well as organisations that are building a net-zero future, such as Highview Power. The film spotlights innovations like Highview Power’s long-duration energy storage, enabled by AVEVA’s platforms, as solutions built for tomorrow’s decarbonised energy systems. It also discusses how transformative technologies such as AI, digital twins and IIoT are revolutionising infrastructure by enabling smarter design, simulation and optimisation.“We envision a world where there is a hyper-connected value chain across critical infrastructure and industrial manufacturing. In order to drive this change, we need to capitalise on the increasing use of tools and technologies like artificial intelligence to help solve the world’s problems at scale,” comments Rob McGreevy, chief product officer, AVEVA.“Solving the climate crisis is one of the defining issues of our time. We have an incredible opportunity at AVEVA to leverage technology to do so and to help bring others together. Everybody has to play a role to get to that better future,” adds Lisa Wee, chief sustainability officer, AVEVA.About AVEVAAVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT , and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com Copyright © 2025 AVEVA Solutions Limited. All rights reserved. AVEVA Solutions Limited is owned by AVEVA Group Limited. AVEVA, the AVEVA logos and AVEVA product and service names are trademarks and service marks of AVEVA Group Limited or its subsidiaries. Other brands and product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

