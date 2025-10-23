Copper Hill Featured in the Global Sustainable Trade Initiative Campaign for Transforming Global Trade with Technology

Our vision is simple: any trade challenge, one solution. By combining technology and expertise, we empower companies to achieve compliance with efficiency and confidence” — Jenae Ciecko, CEO of Copper Hill

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copper Hill, a global leader in trade compliance solutions, has been featured in the Global Sustainable Trade Initiative Campaign, a 35-part documentary series highlighting organizations that are redefining international trade through innovation and sustainability.The episode, set to air in October, spotlights Copper Hill’s pioneering role in uniting managed services and proprietary global trade management (GTM) software.“Global trade is at a crossroads,” said Jenae Ciecko, CEO of Copper Hill. “Our vision is simple: any trade challenge, one solution. By combining technology and expertise, we empower companies to achieve compliance with efficiency and confidence.”Copper Hill’s innovative platform — developed by trade experts for trade experts — leverages AI, automation, and analytics to streamline critical functions such as foreign-trade zones, classification, and free trade agreements. The documentary highlights how these solutions are enabling multinational companies to reduce costs, mitigate compliance risks, and strengthen their global supply chains.“Copper Hill bridges the gap between services and software,” added Tom Barnes, Copper Hill investor and GTM software pioneer. “This dual approach sets us apart and ensures our clients benefit from both cutting-edge technology and decades of compliance expertise.”The full documentary will premiere on October 22nd, where it will remain accessible for two years.About Copper HillFounded in 2014, Copper Hill is a leading provider of global trade compliance solutions. With offices in the United States, Mexico, Europe, and Asia, Copper Hill delivers a unique combination of expert services and software to help companies simplify compliance and unlock value. Learn more at www.copperhill.com

