Jobsity Showcases 13 Years of Innovation in Nearshore IT Staffing in New Documentary

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jobsity , a leader in nearshore IT staffing, has announced the release of its first feature documentary, Growth Beyond Borders. The film chronicles Jobsity’s 13-year journey of innovation, from a small startup in Ecuador to becoming a trusted partner for enterprises across the U.S.Founded in 2012, Jobsity has connected world-class Latin American software developers with leading organizations across fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, and SaaS. With a mission rooted in people-first values, Jobsity continues to pioneer sustainable nearshore solutions that foster opportunity, fairness, and long-term career growth through a philosophy of people-first growth.“People are at the heart of everything we do,” said Andres Garzon, CEO of Jobsity. “This documentary captures the voices of our developers, clients, and leaders who have shaped our journey. It’s not just about IT staffing; it’s about building community, opportunity, and the future of work across the Americas.”The documentary highlights Jobsity’s response to shifting industry challenges, from remote work transitions to the rise of AI. By prioritizing professional development, inclusion, and client collaboration, Jobsity demonstrates how nearshore partnerships can drive enterprise outcomes while enriching the lives of developers and their families.“Our story is one of resilience and reinvention,” Garzon added. “When companies invest in people-first growth, not just skill sets, they unlock growth that lasts.”As Jobsity looks ahead, the company remains committed to deepening its presence in Latin America, expanding AI-driven talent insights, and continuing to serve as a bridge between the region’s brightest engineers and the world’s most innovative companies.About JobsityJobsity is a nearshore IT staffing company that connects U.S.-based enterprises with top-tier software developers from across Latin America. Since 2012, Jobsity has been committed to people-first growth, building long-term partnerships that empower organizations to scale while fostering opportunity for global talent. With expertise across industries and a focus on enterprise-quality solutions, Jobsity is redefining what it means to be a true partner in the future of work. Learn more at www.jobsity.com Media ContactKarla RomanHead of Marketing, Jobsitykarla.roman@jobsity.com+593 99 859 4285

