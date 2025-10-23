Cabka Unveils Short Documentary for Global Sustainable Trade Initiative (GSTI) Campaign

We engineer value from materials others discard, and this campaign captures the essence of our mission” — Alexander Masharov, CEO of Cabka

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries “Cabka”, or the “Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard-to-recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), and listed at Euronext Amsterdam proudly announces the release of a short documentary for its upcoming campaign.The film offers a glimpse into Cabka’s circular economy model, showcasing how the company reimagines waste as a resource. With a legacy of recycling and innovation - and a commitment to sustainability, Cabka continues to lead the transition to closed-loop logistics systems.The full video will premiere on 22 October 2025 as part of the GSTI campaign and will spotlight Cabka’s pioneering role in transforming plastic waste into high-performance transport packaging.“Our story is one of transformation,” said Alexander Masharov, CEO of Cabka. “We engineer value from materials others discard, and this campaign captures the essence of our mission.”Follow Cabka on LinkedIn: Cabka: Overview | LinkedIn 📣 Visit our newsroom: www.investors.cabka.com For more information, please contact:Investor & Press contactIR@cabka.com, or investor-affairs@cabka.com;Commercial contact: info@cabka.comAbout CabkaCabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.