ROKiT and BMW Motorrad Shaping the Future of Motorsport together

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --BMW Motorrad Motorsport and ROKiT are continuing to grow their strategicpartnership with a key focus to have even more emphasis on the development ofyoung motorcycle racing talent. Since the launch of their collaboration in 2023, numerous youngriders have been able to gain valuable experience in a professional racing environment through the ROKiTOFF BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup in the UK, where ROKiT is title sponsor.“Our partnership with ROKiT goes far beyond traditional sponsorship. Together, we are committed tothe sustainable development of motorsport and the support of young talent – regardless of theirfinancial background,” said Sven Blusch, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport.ROKiT and BMW Motorrad Motorsport are making a strong statement with their joint efforts inWorldSBK and are aiming for further sporting success. In the 2025 season, ROKiT continues as thetitle sponsor of the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team – with a particular focus on the ROKiT OFFcleaning product line as used by the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. Following last year’sworld championship title with Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, the team is once again entering the championshiphunt in 2025 with Razgatlıoğlu and Michael van der Mark as a powerful duo.At the legendary Isle of Man TT, BMW Motorrad Motorsport and ROKiT are also aiming for success.Michael Dunlop, one of the most successful TT riders of all time, will compete on a ROKiT OFFsponsored BMW M 1000 RR. With numerous TT wins to his name, Dunlop is one of the greatest iconsin road racing and aims to add to his impressive record in 2025."We're very pleased to further develop our partnerships with BMW Motorrad Motorsport with this new sponsorship, having ROKiT OFF as title sponsor of Michael Dunlop in the Isle of Man TT." Said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT. "He's a legend in road racing and fully deserves the support that ROKiT OFF and BMW can deliver, particularly as this reaffirms our long-standing involvement in the development of drivers and riders across motorsports, both four wheeled and two wheeled. We all wish him and the team all the very best!"Shaping the future of motorsports together.The partnership between BMW Motorrad Motorsport and ROKiT stands for shared commitment,innovation, and a clear vision to promote motorsport at all levels – from world championships tograssroots development. Expanding this collaboration not only ensures top-level performance butalso strengthens the sustainable growth of racing.

