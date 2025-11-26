New Budget Will Decide Whether People Can Still Afford to Separate, Says Divorce-Online
Rising living costs mean many couples still can’t afford to separate. Divorce-Online warns the Budget offers little relief for families needing two homes.
Mark Keenan, Founder & CEO of Divorce-Online, comments:
“We’re approaching a point where separation itself feels unaffordable for many people. We see couples who want to move on with their lives but simply cannot because they can’t afford rent, childcare, or a second home. The Budget will determine whether things get easier or harder.”
Divorce-Online highlights several areas where Budget decisions will directly impact divorcing couples:
1. Income & Tax Changes
Adjustments to income tax or NI affect the affordability of spousal maintenance and clean break orders.
2. Housing Measures
Mortgage guarantees, stamp duty changes or rental support can make it easier — or harder — for a spouse to rehouse.
3. Childcare Support
Funding changes influence whether the lower earner can work more hours and maintain a financially viable lifestyle after separation.
4. Benefits and Universal Credit
Support for low-income families affects whether individuals can safely separate and maintain stable housing.
5. Pension Reforms
Changes to pension allowances and tax treatment affect the value of pension sharing orders within financial settlements.
6. Court Fees & MoJ Funding
Higher court fees or underfunding may slow down the divorce financial settlement process.
Keenan adds:
“For many families, the Budget is not just about tax — it’s about whether they can make a clean break and move into the next chapter of their lives.”
