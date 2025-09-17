Intuitive Surgical Transforms Global Treasury with SAP, Guided by Serrala’s Consulting Group

Intuitive Surgical has modernized its global treasury with SAP, guided by Serrala, centralizing processes and improving liquidity visibility.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, today announced that Intuitive Surgical has successfully modernized its global treasury and finance operations. Facing rapid growth and increasing financial complexity, Intuitive partnered with Serrala to define a strategic roadmap and implement SAP’s most advanced treasury capabilities, including In-House Banking (IHB), Intercompany Matching & Reconciliation (ICMR), and Advanced Payment Management (APM).With 17% annual growth, Intuitive’s expansion quickly outpaced its treasury infrastructure, creating fragmented visibility, complex intercompany settlements, and rising FX risk. Today, with phase one live, the company has centralized intercompany processes, strengthened compliance, reduced FX exposure, and gained real-time global liquidity visibility.“Serrala helped us focus on the right topics from the start and remove unnecessary complexity. Their structured methodology and diagnostic tools allowed us to quickly identify inefficiencies and build alignment across Treasury, Accounting, Tax, and IT. That early clarity accelerated our ability to make decisions and move forward with confidence,” said Ryan Mason, Vice President, Treasurer at Intuitive Surgical.The project represents one of the first SAP Advanced Payment Management In-House Bank (APM-IHB) implementations in North America, positioning Intuitive Surgical as a leader in treasury and finance transformation and setting a benchmark for other organizations.“Intuitive Surgical is a forward-looking technology leader, and it was only fitting that they embraced SAP’s most advanced treasury capabilities. This wasn’t about incremental optimization — it was about building a scalable model for the future,” said Peter Wolf, Managing Director, Treasury Services at Serrala.This partnership demonstrates Serrala’s leadership in SAP Treasury and Finance Operations Transformation, built on more than 25 years of delivering results for global organizations. With its Accelerator+ methodology and Strategic Treasury & Finance Operations Blueprint, Serrala provides the clarity and structure companies like Intuitive Surgical need to build scalable, future-ready finance operations.For more information, visit https://www.serrala.com/serrala-treasury-services. About Intuitive SurgicalIntuitive Surgical is a global innovator in robotic-assisted minimally invasive care. Since 1995, the company has advanced its flagship da Vincisurgical systems and expanded into diagnostics with the Ionendoluminal platform, empowering surgeons and hospitals worldwide to deliver better outcomes. Today, more than 16 million procedures have been performed using Intuitive systems, with over 9,900 installations across 72 countries and a global network of more than 89,000 trained surgeons. Guided by its mission to improve patient outcomes and healthcare accessibility, Intuitive continues to shape the future of surgery with intelligent technology, education, and support.About SerralaSerrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe. Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital-related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past. We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.

