Smart Grid Security Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Smart Grid Security Market Worth?

The size of the smart grid security market has witnessed significant expansion in the last few years. It is projected to increase from a valuation of $10.12 billion in 2024 to $11.36 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. Factors like the rise in cyber threats, regulatory demands, integration of renewable energy, increasing use of IoT devices, and the need for grid resilience have driven the growth in the previous years.

In the following years, the size of the smart grid security market is predicted to experience a swift expansion. The market is projected to attain a value of $17.94 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The projected growth during this time span can be credited to increasing cyber threats, the escalating use of IoT devices, strict regulatory mandates, expanded smart grid installations, and augmenting investments in grid modernization. The forecast period will also observe key trends such as the implementation of AI and machine learning for threat recognition, the utilization of blockchain to boost data security, the advent of cloud-based security solutions, the focus on public-private collaborations to confront security issues, and the proliferation of IoT devices and edge computing.

What Are The Factors Driving The Smart Grid Security Market?

Growing cybersecurity threats are advancing the smart grid security market. Rising cyberattacks and vulnerabilities necessitate protective measures in smart grids. Smart grid security systems provide real-time monitoring, automated alerts, and threat intelligence. The Australian Cyber Security Centre reported 76,000 cybercrime cases in 2022, a 13% increase from 2021. Thus, rising cybersecurity risks are fueling the smart grid security market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Smart Grid Security Market?

Major players in the Smart Grid Security include:

• Siemens AG

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• HP Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• N-Dimension Solutions

• Schneider Electric SE

• Broadcom Inc.

• ABB Ltd.

• BAE Systems Plc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Smart Grid Security Market?

In an effort to stay ahead in the smart grid security market, leading firms are concentrating their efforts on the creation of innovative tools such as superior smart grid security platforms. These platforms are elite cybersecurity solutions, specifically tailored to safeguard contemporary electricity grids from cyber risks. As an illustration, DEWA, a public service infrastructure company from the UAE, unveiled the Big Data and Analytics platform in August 2022, to merge smart grid applications. The intent behind these state-of-the-art platforms is to augment smart grid data protection and control, thereby enabling the processing of vast amounts of data and offering analytics and forecasts for ongoing and future projects. The efficient functioning and management of assets and smart meters is improved by the platform, thereby enhancing stakeholder experiences. Additionally, DEWA launched the Smart Grid Data Governance platform to ensure adherence to all data policies and procedures, guaranteeing accountable decision-making, data handling, and stewardship. This platform perceives data as a valuable resource, establishing and authorizing data strategies, policies, norms, processes, and metrics.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Smart Grid Security Market Share?

The smart grid securitymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Endpoint, Network, Application, Database

2) By Security Layers: Physical Security, Network Security, Application Security, Data Security

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

4) By Application: Consumption, Generation, Distribution And Control

5) By End-Users: Utilities, Energy Management, Industrial, Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Endpoint: Smart Meters, Grid Devices (Sensors, Controllers), Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

2) By Network: Communication Networks (SCADA, IEC 61850), VPN Or Firewall Solutions, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) Protection

3) By Application: Grid Management Software, Demand Response Platforms, Energy Management Systems (EMS), Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems

4) By Database: Data Encryption, Data Integrity Solutions, Database Access Control, Security Information And Event Management (SIEM)

What Are The Regional Trends In The Smart Grid Security Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the smart grid security market. The market report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

