Inkslab by Hdl Automation Co., Ltd. Wins Platinum in A' Smart Home Technology Awards

Hdl Automation Co., Ltd.'s Innovative Control Terminal Recognized for Excellence in Smart Living Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hdl Automation Co., Ltd. has been announced as a winner of the highly respected A' Design Award in the Smart Living and Home Automation Design category for their exceptional work, "Inkslab." The A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition within the design industry, celebrating innovative and forward-thinking designs that push the boundaries of their respective fields.The Platinum A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Award is particularly relevant to the evolving needs and trends within the smart living industry. As consumers increasingly seek seamless integration of technology into their homes, designs like Inkslab demonstrate the potential for enhancing daily life through intelligent, user-centric solutions. This recognition highlights the importance of innovative design in shaping the future of smart living.Inkslab stands out for its unique fusion of eastern aesthetics with modern minimalism. By incorporating elements of traditional Chinese perforated windows and meticulously arranging the control features, the design achieves a harmonious balance of individuality and practicality. This distinctive approach sets Inkslab apart in the market, offering users a control terminal that is both visually appealing and highly functional.The Platinum A' Design Award serves as a testament to Hdl Automation Co., Ltd.'s commitment to pushing the boundaries of smart home technology design. This recognition is expected to inspire the company's future projects, driving further innovation in the field of smart living solutions. As an industry leader, Hdl Automation Co., Ltd. is well-positioned to continue shaping the landscape of home automation with their cutting-edge designs.Project MembersInkslab was designed by a talented team at Hdl Automation Co., Ltd., including Yinyan Zhong, Jing Liang, Wenbin Chen, Daying Gao, Dongchang Li, and Xiujuan Chen, each contributing their expertise to create this award-winning control terminal.Interested parties may learn more at:About Hdl Automation Co., Ltd.HDL Automation is a leading global provider of smart living solutions, founded by a visionary university professor who developed the first Chinese digital dimming controller in the 1980s. With a presence in over 106 countries and regions, HDL Automation caters to the needs of five hundred thousand discerning smart home enthusiasts worldwide. The company's mission is to create healthy living spaces with smart products, infusing everyday environments with innovative technology to enhance well-being.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award honors designs that exemplify exceptional creativity and innovation. It is the highest recognition bestowed by the A' Design Awards , acknowledging works that combine remarkable ingenuity with significant societal impact. Recipients of this award are celebrated for their role in shaping the aesthetics and trends of our time, contributing to the advancement of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs receive this prestigious accolade.About A' Design AwardThe A' Smart Living and Home Automation Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design in the smart living industry. Welcoming entries from innovative designers, companies, and influential figures, the award provides a platform to showcase creative ideas and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. With a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award celebrates pioneering designs that inspire and advance the field of smart living.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://smartworkingaward.com

