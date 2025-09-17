Hengtong Laureled with China's Top Quality Honor

HTGD (SH:600487)

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 2025 China Quality Conference on September 16th, the 5th China Quality Award was officially announced. Hengtong Optic-Electric, a listed subsidiary of Hengtong Group, was awarded the accolade.

As the highest honor of quality in China, the China Quality Award recognizes organizations and individuals that have made significant innovative achievements in quality management models, methods, and systems. Winning this top award in the quality field this time is a new height that Hengtong has reached in quality management after consecutively winning the nomination award in the 2nd and 3rd sessions. It marks that Hengtong's quality management practices have obtained authoritative certification at the national level.

As a leading enterprise in China's information and energy interconnection field, Hengtong has always regarded quality as the lifeline of the enterprise and driven the high-quality development of the enterprise with high-quality product technology and services.

The refinement of its new quality management system—defined by full staff engagement, all-factor integration, end-to-end process coverage, and full digitalization—is a culmination of Hengtong’s years of practical exploration in quality management. Guided by the strategic direction of customer-centric quality credibility and globally-oriented quality brand, this system is implemented through four key pathways: independent R&D across the entire technology stack, full-scale digital empowerment, all-dimensional consolidation of quality infrastructure, and quality ecosystem building throughout the entire value chain. It further propels Hengtong to continuously upgrade and transform towards high-end, intelligent, and green development, and move towards the high end of the global industrial chain and value chain.

Nowadays, this quality management model has been replicated and implemented in Hengtong's subsidiaries at home and abroad, and promoted and applied in enterprises in the upper and lower reaches of the industrial chain. Especially following the wave of the digital era, Hengtong has fully implemented the "Digital Leadership" plan, promoted the whole-process digital control of quality, and built the first "Lighthouse Factory" in the optical communication industry representing the world's highest level of intelligent manufacturing, the national cross-industry and cross-domain industrial Internet platform, the first batch of national intelligent demonstration factories, and the first batch of national excellent intelligent factories. It empowers the cultivation and development of new quality productive forces with digitalization, and accelerates the promotion of industrial upgrading and transformation as well as the sustainable progress of industrial development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.