Hengtong Made a Brilliant Appearence at the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From July 16 to 20, the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future," was grandly held in Beijing under the auspices of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). With 651 enterprises and institutions from 75 countries and regions participating, the event featured concentrated displays of innovative technologies, products, and services spanning key upstream, midstream, and downstream segments of industrial chains. Hengtong made a remarkable appearance with its full-chain product matrix across power, communications, and new materials sectors.

In the communications sector, Hengtong presented innovations across key areas: for fiber optic communications under the theme "Lighthouse Intelligent Manufacturing Full-Scene Fiber Matrix," it showcased products such as ultra-low-loss G.654.E fiber, high-performance multimode fiber for data centers, high-reliability marine fiber, and its debut hollow-core anti-resonant fiber, alongside highlighting the Swift ODN pre-connected gigabit optical network solution; for marine communications, it exhibited the world’s first 32-fiber-pair submarine line repeaters and branching units, reinforcing its capability to deliver 10,000-km submarine cable systems; and for AI data centers, it introduced solutions including 100G-800G optical modules and data center immersion liquid cooling technology.

Notably, as seen in the on-site display, Hengtong's hollow-core anti-resonant fiber achieved breakthroughs in critical performance metrics – attaining ≤0.2 dB/km loss in specific wavelength bands, positioning it at internationally advanced levels. Moreover, through independent innovation, the company has mastered a comprehensive core manufacturing technology system spanning the entire production chain. This enables mass production capabilities and establishes a solid industrial foundation for multi-scenario deployment.

As a novel transmission medium, hollow-core fiber (HCF) differs from conventional solid-core fibers by guiding light through air cores, delivering ultra-low transmission loss, negligible nonlinearity, near-light-speed propagation, and ultra-wide bandwidth. This breakthrough demonstrates significant application value in future fields such as high-capacity/high-speed communications, high-power laser transmission, high-sensitivity sensing, and quantum communications.

However, from an industrial perspective, its practical deployment and operational maintenance still face a series of technical challenges. Urgently requiring resolution are issues including: polarization mode dispersion (PMD), gas absorption peak interference, OTDR online monitoring difficulties, and optical fiber fusion splicing quality control—all of which are critical to achieving large-scale commercialization of HCF.

In the power sector, Hengtong presented a full-scenario product matrix for applications spanning green buildings, smart grids, and rail transit, while showcasing integrated solutions including offshore wind power interconnection systems, SURF (Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines) solutions for subsea oil and gas production systems, and four major application scenarios: wind power wiring harnesses, complete series of cables and charging facilities for new energy vehicles, and green energy storage systems.

In the new materials sector, Hengtong introduced new energy battery materials including high-voltage lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), ternary cathode materials, lithium-rich manganese-based cathodes, and solid-state electrolytes, while simultaneously exhibiting copper material solutions such as oxygen-free copper rods, electrolytic copper foils, copper-clad composite foils, high-precision copper strips, and electromagnetic wires, along with polymer products featuring superior flame retardancy and processing efficiency—specifically modified engineering plastics. These comprehensively developed materials and system solutions have been widely deployed across five core industrial sectors: new energy generation, semiconductor manufacturing, 5G infrastructure, smart vehicle systems, and high-voltage power transmission.



